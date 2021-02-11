Clear Lake school board bids additional referendum projects

The Clear Lake Community School District is moving ahead with its next set of referendum projects.
The Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved releasing the gym vestibule area, parking lot expansion and high school interior renovation for public bid Tuesday evening after Mark Kroemer with ATURA architecture, of Clear Lake, presented updated drawings, cost estimates and timelines for the projects.
“I’m telling you this vestibule gym entrance is really looking pretty darn good,” said Doug Gee, Clear Lake Schools superintendent. “I really like it.”
The projects are included in the $18 million bond referendum residents passed last March.
The vote gave the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
In the 11 months since residents approved the bond referendum, the district has completed projects at Clear Creek Elementary, Lions Field Athletic Complex, E.B. Stillman Auditorium and the high school greenhouse.
Construction on the recreation and wellness center, which is being done in collaboration with the city of Clear Lake, began in August and is scheduled to be finished in December.
The gym vestibule area includes a new lobby that doubles as a collaborative learning space, a team room, a training room, additional gymnasium bleacher seating, a new press box and the relocation of the concession stand and restrooms from the high school office area.
The gym entrance’s façade will feature design elements used at the high school, wellness center and Lions Field to tie them all together, Kroemer said.
As images of the proposed gym vestibule area were shown during the meeting, some of the school board members expressed their satisfaction with a thumbs up.
“I like it,” said Tony Brownlee, school board member.
Gee said it’ll be a “first-class area.”
The relocation of the concession stand and restroom to the gym vestibule area allows for the reconfiguration of the high school office area to accommodate a counseling office, special education classroom and conference room.
The district is also reconfiguring the high school shop area and renovating the high school media center to make it a more collaborative space.
The new parking lot, which will be located next to the school’s current junior-senior lot, will nearly double the district’s parking capacity, Kroemer said.
“It’ll be really good for game nights once COVID goes away and you get packed houses again,” he said.
Together, the three projects are estimated to cost the district about $2.8 million, according to a document prepared by ATURA.
The gym vestibule area is estimated to cost $1.7 million, which is more than originally planned, Gee said, attributing it in part to the relocation of the concession stand and restrooms to expand the high school office area.
The high school interior renovation is estimated to cost $735,000 and the parking lot expansion about $395,000.
With those estimates, Gee said the district is “still sitting pretty good” as far as referendum spending.
The school board approved a contract with ATURA architecture to design and oversee the construction of its new gym vestibule area, collaborative learning spaces and parking lot in November.
Under the contract, ATURA architecture proposed fees of 7.15% for the vestibule area, 8.25% for the collaborative learning spaces and 5.5% for the parking lot projects.
ATURA has worked with the school district on other projects, like the preschool, in recent years, and within the past year, its team has worked with school officials on Clear Creek Elementary, Lions Field Athletic Complex and the wellness center.
The gym vestibule area, parking lot expansion and high school interior renovation bids will be opened on March 4, and the school board will award the construction contracts during its regular meeting on March 9.
Construction on the gym vestibule area is expected to begin on March 15, while the other two projects aren’t slated to start until June 1.
All three projects are scheduled to be substantially completed by Aug. 20 ahead of the district’s first day of school, Gee said.
