Clear Lake school board bids additional referendum projects

The gym vestibule area is estimated to cost $1.7 million, which is more than originally planned, Gee said, attributing it in part to the relocation of the concession stand and restrooms to expand the high school office area.

The high school interior renovation is estimated to cost $735,000 and the parking lot expansion about $395,000.

With those estimates, Gee said the district is “still sitting pretty good” as far as referendum spending.

The school board approved a contract with ATURA architecture to design and oversee the construction of its new gym vestibule area, collaborative learning spaces and parking lot in November.

Under the contract, ATURA architecture proposed fees of 7.15% for the vestibule area, 8.25% for the collaborative learning spaces and 5.5% for the parking lot projects.

ATURA has worked with the school district on other projects, like the preschool, in recent years, and within the past year, its team has worked with school officials on Clear Creek Elementary, Lions Field Athletic Complex and the wellness center.