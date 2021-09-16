Clear Lake School Board begins discussions on early retirement

Multiple veteran Clear Lake school employees came out to hear the Clear Lake Board of Education’s initial discussion about offering early retirement in the district during the Tuesday night meeting.
Early retirement is a package offered to those in the district who meet certain requirements set by the board, like a certain age and number of years in the Clear Lake school system. The package is not offered to district employees every year, often skipping two to three years before being offered again. Since it is not being offered every year, eligible employees sometimes take the package and retire early.
Superintendent Doug Gee said early retirement has helped avoid telling employees they do not have a job the following year and keeping money in the budget. The last time early retirement was offered in the district was during the 2019-20 year.
Past packages work out that teachers and administrators would receive 80% of their salary, custodians would receive 60%, and secretaries, food service, and paraprofessionals would receive 25%. Teachers also did not receive teacher salary supplement (TSS) or additional contracts.
Gee made it clear to the board it would be their decision on what to do and added that options varied, like offering early retirement this year then not offering it for two to three years or offering it to those with a certain amount of years of service.
“I will also preface that last year was a very difficult year,” said Gee. “Many teachers that are in here would definitely agree. It was hard on our teachers. I think there’s some teachers wish they would have taken their retirement.”
A list was created and presented to the board of all the district employees who were 55 years old or older and had 10 or more years of service in the district. Nine teachers spanning from all buildings made the list, along with two administrators, seven paraprofessionals, four secretaries, and two custodians.
The funding for early retirement would come out of the district’s management funds, according to Gee. Board director Tony Brownlee asked how much was currently in management. Gee responded there was about $2 million in those funds.
Board president Chryl Bergvig, who was approached by district employees to bring early retirement to the board’s attention, said her reason to highlight the topic was due to the growing eligible retirement numbers.
“I would rather see part of those people go this year,” said Bergvig. “When you get that many going, it really is a load on teaching when you get that many new people.”
Brownlee said he was supportive of an early retirement program and putting his trust in Gee with staff turnover if they choose to retire.
Board vice president Mike Moeller asked how many more names would be added to the list if another year was added on. Gee answered that the list would not change much if another year was added.
Moeller also asked if Gee felt comfortable financially offering early retirement this year. Gee said he did feel fine financially if all the people on the list chose to retire this year. The total cost of all the employees shown on the list chose to retire would amount to $791,000.
District employees who attended the meeting were given permission to speak their thoughts about the possibility of being offered early retirement this year.
“I just want all of you to know, I love my job. I really do. But what has been said is true. Last year was tough on all of us, including everyone here,” said Sharon Hauser, instructional coach for the middle school. “I’m at 27 years at this district. This is my 34th year (professionally) and I want to go out on top. That’s what I want to do and this is that year for me.”
Activities Director Dale Ludwig, who has been a part of the Clear Lake district for 26 years, said the last couple of years has not been factor for him thinking about the possibility of retirement. He added that he wanted the board to have a “meaningful discussion” on the topic of early retirement.
“I take things very seriously, probably too seriously, to be honest, but I’ve had a lot of time to think,” said Ludwig. “When you come up and you work by yourself and no one is in the building during COVID, you have a lot of time to think about what’s happening and where you’ve been and where you want to go.”
“I absolutely love what I do, too. But I have a little grandson that asks me to stay just one more day and I can’t. That hits you right here,” said Clear Creek Principal Sally Duesenberg, who has served 27 years. “I think these teachers have given a lot of their time. I’d like them to go out on top as well.”
Gee will bring an early retirement plan for the board to look over in October. Employees who are eligible would need to make a career decision by December.
