Clear Lake School Board begins discussions on early retirement

Board vice president Mike Moeller asked how many more names would be added to the list if another year was added on. Gee answered that the list would not change much if another year was added.

Moeller also asked if Gee felt comfortable financially offering early retirement this year. Gee said he did feel fine financially if all the people on the list chose to retire this year. The total cost of all the employees shown on the list chose to retire would amount to $791,000.

District employees who attended the meeting were given permission to speak their thoughts about the possibility of being offered early retirement this year.

“I just want all of you to know, I love my job. I really do. But what has been said is true. Last year was tough on all of us, including everyone here,” said Sharon Hauser, instructional coach for the middle school. “I’m at 27 years at this district. This is my 34th year (professionally) and I want to go out on top. That’s what I want to do and this is that year for me.”

Activities Director Dale Ludwig, who has been a part of the Clear Lake district for 26 years, said the last couple of years has not been factor for him thinking about the possibility of retirement. He added that he wanted the board to have a “meaningful discussion” on the topic of early retirement.