Clear Lake recreation, wellness center governing board begins to take shape

The governing board for Clear Lake’s multimillion-dollar recreation and wellness center will likely be in place by May 1.

At least that’s the hope of the city of Clear Lake, which is doing the $10.6 million project in collaboration with the Clear Lake Community School District.

“There are a number of things that are starting to kind of come forward now on (the wellness center) that we really are starting to need somebody to quarterback,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator, Monday evening.

The 81,000-square-foot wellness center, designed by ATURA architecture, is the largest of the construction and improvement projects at the elementary school, middle school and high school facilities funded by the $18 million bond referendum passed by Clear Lake residents in March 2020.

Of the project, the district’s cost is about $9,778,590 and the city’s portion is about $845,550.

The Clear Lake Board of Education and Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a 25-year 28E agreement to build, operate and finance the wellness center together last fall.