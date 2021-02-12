Clear Lake OKs 2021-2022 school calendar

A similar personal development day is offered to staff in August, as well, and Gee said it’s been a “really big hit” with teachers.

“I know you guys have commented and I’ve had several comments from teachers that they absolutely really love and appreciate those days,” he said.

Spring break is slated for March 14-18, 2022.

The last day of school is on May 24, 2022, with graduation on May 22, 2022 — the week before Memorial Day weekend.

The district will keep its 8 a.m. start time, a move made by the school board last summer to add 10 minutes onto each day and make the district’s “Pride” time, or intervention time, at least 30 minutes.

Pride time has allowed teachers to work with students on skills and concepts they may have missed last March, April and May when the district was virtual learning, instead of adding days at the beginning of the year.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.