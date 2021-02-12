Clear Lake OKs 2021-2022 school calendar

The Clear Lake Community School District has set its 2021-2022 school calendar, and students and staff will likely notice little change from this year.
The Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved the school calendar Tuesday evening after a public hearing no one attended.
“The only real changes between last year and this year would be we added a day here in October, a (personal development) day in the fall, otherwise it just gets to be a really long period,” said Doug Gee, Clear Lake Schools superintendent.
The board’s action came nearly a month after Gee presented the proposed calendar to the school board members.
The calendar comprises 177 instructional days and 1,149 instructional hours, which is 69 hours more than required by the state of Iowa, and when counting the two parent-teacher conference days, it’s 179 calendar days and 1,162 hours.
The first day of school for the 2021-2022 school year is set for Monday, Aug. 23, which is the earliest it’s allowed to start.
High schoolers will start on Aug. 23, while K-prep through eighth graders will have conferences before starting on Aug. 24.
The fall personal development day for staff will be on Oct. 22.
The calendar also includes a no school day the Friday after parent-teacher conferences on Nov. 5. The calendar committee, which met last month, suggested the addition to give students and teachers a break after a long week, and Gee said it wouldn’t lengthen the school year.
Historically, there are no days off between Labor Day and Thanksgiving break, and Gee told the school board last month that it can be taxing on the district’s workforce, especially during years like this one, where teachers are juggling in-person and virtual learning as well as new sanitization requirements due to COVID-19.
Thanksgiving break, winter break and spring break will align with the North Iowa Area Community College’s and Mason City Community School District’s calendars.
Thanksgiving break will take place from Nov. 25-26, and Christmas break will begin with an early dismissal on Dec. 22, followed by no school from Dec. 23, 2021, to Jan. 3, 2022.
Teachers will have a “free no-hands” personal development day on Jan. 3, 2022, where they can come in and work before students return the next day.
A similar personal development day is offered to staff in August, as well, and Gee said it’s been a “really big hit” with teachers.
“I know you guys have commented and I’ve had several comments from teachers that they absolutely really love and appreciate those days,” he said.
Spring break is slated for March 14-18, 2022.
The last day of school is on May 24, 2022, with graduation on May 22, 2022 — the week before Memorial Day weekend.
The district will keep its 8 a.m. start time, a move made by the school board last summer to add 10 minutes onto each day and make the district’s “Pride” time, or intervention time, at least 30 minutes.
Pride time has allowed teachers to work with students on skills and concepts they may have missed last March, April and May when the district was virtual learning, instead of adding days at the beginning of the year.
