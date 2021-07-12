Clear Lake native takes over directing choirs at Buena Vista University

Somewhere on a refrigerator there exists a faded photograph showing David Phalen ringing the Buena Vista University Victory Bell on its Storm Lake campus following commencement in 1992. Standing next to David is his son, Chris, shy of four years old.
Nearly three decades later, Clear Lake native Chris Phalen has returned to the campus to start work as the university’s director of choral activities.
“I’m not sure I was back on campus between having that photo taken as a boy and returning here to interview for the director of choral activities,” Phalen says. “The campus is beautiful and beautifully unique.”
With fears of COVID-19 dissipating to a degree as more people are vaccinated, Phalen seeks to introduce BVU choral students to singers in local and area high schools and middle schools.
“I want BVU students to share their talents with younger students and set an example, which represents one way they can give back to their community,” he says.
Phalen sang in the Iowa High School Music Association All-State Choir as a senior, an experience that inspired him to seek a career in choral music. Following his graduation from the University of Northern Iowa, Phalen directed choral activities at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Junior High School.
“I worked with the choirs at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, and I taught theatre arts, general music, worked with high school musicals, speech, and more,” he says. “I then returned to UNI for my master’s degree and finished it in 2018.”
From there, Phalen headed to Florida State University to embark on a three-year program to earn a Ph.D. in choral music education. He also served as director of music at First Presbyterian Church in Quincy, Florida.
As Phalen began wrapping up work on his dissertation, a return to family — and Iowa — beckoned.
“I jumped at the opportunity to return to Iowa, the place I’ve always called home,” he says. “Coming back also gives me the chance to become involved with the Iowa Choirs Directors Association and really get into the high schools and middle schools to work with teachers and offer them some of my assistance and support. So much of my life has been shaped by choral music in Iowa. Being in this position at BVU allows me a chance to give back to the programs that have meant so much to me.”
Tim Gallagher is the assistant director of communications at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake.