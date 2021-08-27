Clear Lake marching band's 2021 program honors 'the day the music died'

“I think the kids think rehearsals and the music are fun. But another thing that’s special about band is that they have the opportunity to form really great friendships outside of the rehearsals as well,” said Prier.

Some of the outside of practice bonding moments had come from Dungeons and Dragons campaigns to organizing golf outings within certain band sections, according to Prier.

“(Long) was talking about how he wanted to do a trumpet golf outing or something like that. I asked if they all play golf and he’s like ‘No, I don’t either but I think it would just be fun for bonding.’ I think that’s something that’s really special,” said Prier.

Long said bonding with fellow band members was his favorite part preparing for this season.

“During freshman year, I kind of just let the seniors and juniors handle everything. But I realize now as a senior, it’s a lot more fun bonding with everybody and it’s an amazing experience,” said Long.

Reimann said this year had an overall better mood.

“The overall mood is a bit more uplifting. People are happier to be here because they’re not having to deal with any of the old protocol stuff we had to do,” said Reimann.