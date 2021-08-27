Clear Lake marching band's 2021 program honors 'the day the music died'

The music clearly hasn’t died for the Clear Lake High School marching band as it prepared for its first performance of the season at the end of the week.
Band director Holly Prier called out to the band members on how they looked from her spot on the podium. Band members were quick to reset when Prier noticed an issue with their marching and swayed to the notes of "La Bamba."
The band will be performing an arrangement of songs that relate to Clear Lake. Besides Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba," other tunes in the performance include Buddy Holly’s "Everyday," and Don McLean’s "American Pie."
Valens and Holly, along with The Big Bopper J.P. Richardson, died on Feb. 3, 1959, when a plane they were in crashed near Clear Lake after the three performed at the nearby Surf Ballroom. McLean's song is a tribute to that day, commonly referred to as "the day the music died."
Prier, who is in her third year directing in Clear Lake, said an arranger was hired this year to help put together the show and it was catered toward her students.
“(The performance) is just really unique and special to Clear Lake, so we’ve been hyping it up,” said Prier.
Prier reached out to McLean’s manager asking him to collaborate with the band since she heard that he had visited Clear Lake often. What Prier didn’t know was that "American Pie" was celebrating its 50th anniversary, and that a documentary was being filmed about it.
“They’ve been in Clear Lake and they’re actually going to feature our marching band in their documentary, which is pretty cool,” said Prier.
Clear Lake’s first performance will be Friday. The band will perform at home football games and compete at Algona Band Days.
Senior drum major Tanner Reimann said that Algona Band Days is the performance that he most looks forward to during the season.
“Algona Band Days is by far the most fun event that we do with marching band. It’s a great bonding experience. You make more friends and you get to just hang out and watch other bands. It’s just a fun experience and there’s doughnuts,” said Reimann.
Both Prier and senior trumpet player Christopher Long said they were happy with the progress the band made with learning the drill before the first performance.
“We have never been able to complete the whole first drill by the first Friday game but here we are,” said Long. “We’re almost done with it and we’re going to put it on the field and that’s an amazing feeling knowing that.”
Prier said the success to learn the first drill quickly and the confidence the band was having before their first performance was attributed to the leaders who returned and the friendships that have grown.
“I think the kids think rehearsals and the music are fun. But another thing that’s special about band is that they have the opportunity to form really great friendships outside of the rehearsals as well,” said Prier.
Some of the outside of practice bonding moments had come from Dungeons and Dragons campaigns to organizing golf outings within certain band sections, according to Prier.
“(Long) was talking about how he wanted to do a trumpet golf outing or something like that. I asked if they all play golf and he’s like ‘No, I don’t either but I think it would just be fun for bonding.’ I think that’s something that’s really special,” said Prier.
Long said bonding with fellow band members was his favorite part preparing for this season.
“During freshman year, I kind of just let the seniors and juniors handle everything. But I realize now as a senior, it’s a lot more fun bonding with everybody and it’s an amazing experience,” said Long.
Reimann said this year had an overall better mood.
“The overall mood is a bit more uplifting. People are happier to be here because they’re not having to deal with any of the old protocol stuff we had to do,” said Reimann.
Last year due to COVID-19, Clear Lake marching band had to adapt in order to stay healthy. Some of the measures taken to prevent potential spread of COVID-19 was through bell covers on instruments, distancing farther from one another, and wearing a mask. Even with established measures, Prier said half of the band was quarantined the week before a performance last year.
This year, state law prevents mask-wearing mandates. Prier said the main thing that she could do was hope that all band members stay healthy and practice good hygiene.
“This year, it’s kind of like 'don’t cough on each other,'” said Long.
Prier said with the obstacles of last year, building the excitement and culture of marching band was a big priority for her when creating the performance for this year.
“I’m super happy that I get the pleasure of being drum major and I am able to put on that white uniform and conduct the band,” said Reimann.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com