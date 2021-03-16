Clear Lake looks to offer core diplomas for students at risk of not graduating

Gee and Murphy presented the updated policy as well as the core diploma requirements and application to the school board on Tuesday, March 8, during its regular meeting.

The core diploma requires eight fewer elective credits than a traditional diploma, but it is not available to all students.

“A kid can’t come to us and request this, we’re going to identify the kids that are eligible and then we’re going to talk to those kids about whether or not they’d want to,” Murphy said.

Students who wish to earn a core diploma must be approved by the high school principal and must be enrolled in the alternative school.

At-risk indicators, like homelessness, pregnancy, emancipation of a minor and others, will be considered when determining if a student is eligible to earn a core diploma.

In the application, students will state their name, grade, credit total and reason for wanting to earn a core diploma instead of a traditional one.

To earn a core diploma, students must meet Iowa’s core credit requirements, including four years of English and three years each of math, science and social studies.