Seventeen young readers at the Clear Lake Public Library have earned a special distinction after each having read 1,000 books as a part of an early literacy program.

The program, part of the national "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" charitable fund, was brought to the library in 2020 and has seen growing participation each year since.

Librarian Brianna Sholly serves as the library's youth services coordinator.

"Reading to your children is a recipe for success," she told the children and parents gathered at the special graduation ceremony, complete with caps and diplomas, at the library Saturday.

"Children who are read to for five minutes a day — that's just one picture book — are exposed to over 282,000 words in a year. Combine that with the fact that a child's brain develops most rapidly before the age of three, along with the greatest ability to learn language skills is before the age of six."

Studies estimate that as many as one in five children has difficulty learning to read. The program encourages parents and caregivers to read to, and with, their young children to foster a lifelong love of reading.

Josephine Kuboushek is attending preschool at Newman Catholic this fall, and said her favorite books are the "Pete the Cat" series.

Sholly said while the program's goal is for a child to read 1,000 books before entering kindergarten, they are encouraged to keep logging reading hours far beyond that. "Yes, you can read the same book twice. 'Goodnight Moon' is always a popular one in my house," Sholly said.

Bram Story is a second-grader at Jefferson Elementary, and said he likes to read by himself before bed. He is a big fan of "The Bad Guys" graphic novel series. His fellow graduate Conor Allen is a third-grader at Clear Creek Elementary who has been logging his reading at the library since 2020. His favorite book is "Jack B. Ninja."

Before awarding the diplomas at a special ceremony Saturday, Sholly had the honor of reading the 1,001st book to the group of graduates. It was the companion picture-book to the program: "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten," filled with reference to popular picture-books: "I will read you a thousand books, about a hungry bug and a bad-luck bunny; with little red trucks that sometimes get stuck, and bees and flowers and honey."

Sholly congratulated the children and their families for having read 17,000 books over the past three years.

"[The library programs] can both inspire and provide entertainment, but the parents and caregivers, you are your child's first and best teacher," she said.

"Little Learners" at the Clear Lake Public Library sees children up to age five and their families meet each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for an interactive story time with body movement activities, songs, and rhymes. Another program for the library's youngest patrons begins Sept. 8, and will meet 10 a.m. Friday mornings through October. Designed for ages birth to two years and their parent or caregiver, the library's one-on-one program engages toddlers with bouncing rhymes, books, bubbles, music, and group play.

On the third Wednesday of every month, Lego builders of all ages are hosted from 2:30-4:30 p.m. for a few hours of building fun in the library's meeting room.

New in 2023, the STEM after-school club will be held from 3:30–5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month from September through May. The program will include a snack, reading a short nonfiction book, and building something related to that day’s book using different materials. Registration for the fall session is required by Sept. 5, and those seeking more information about these programs and many others are encouraged to visit cllibrary.org.