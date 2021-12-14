 Skip to main content
Clear Lake High School vestibule and remodel brings new life to gym area

As winter sports are kicking off, the Clear Lake Community School District is wrapping up its additions and renovations at the high school gym.

Clear Lake High School gym entrance exterior

The new vestibule at the Clear Lake High School gym is near completion.

The updates include a new vestibule, upper-level seating, a press-box area, and a new team-room area. The total cost for the project will be close to $2 million according to Superintendent Doug Gee.

Work on the project began in the first part of May, and is 90% completed, Gee said, with flooring and ceiling installation still needed in some spots.

"What it is coming down is getting the materials," said Gee.

The district was hoping that the construction would be completed before the school year started, but materials were slow coming in.

Clear Lake High School vestibule - concessions, ceiling

The vestibule leading into the gymnasium at Clear Lake High School has entered its last phases of construction.

Clear Lake sports spectators got to catch a glimpse of the new lobby area last week. Gee says this space gives people more space to hangout and is a better welcome for visitors.

"(The lobby) really just dresses up the front of the building as they come into that gym," said Gee.

Activities Director Dale Ludwig said the reaction to the updates from players and coaches have been nothing but positive. Ludwig added the press box and fresh paint have brighten up the gym area.

"The kids got a sneak preview and they started wandering through, and they all commented how cool it was," said Ludwig.

The lobby will also be used as a collaborative space and for professional development. The space will have seating and televisions, as well as two new trophy cases. There will also be better access to concessions.

Clear Lake High School vestibule - windows

The vestibule leading into the gymnasium at Clear Lake High School has entered its last phases of construction.

"More people see that space more than any other space in the school. It will really impress people," said Gee.

"I am glad that we are finally getting an area around the gym so we can keep people in one area," said Ludwig.

Gee said the district will be adding graphics to the walls of the lobby once construction is fully complete. 

"To Clear Lake, (the space) is a huge hype builder, and for a [visiting team,] it might be a little intimidating," said Gee.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Local News Editor and photographer Lisa Grouette takes a tour of her very first Christmas by the Lake event in Clear Lake's City Park. There, she meets an elf, a princess, a llama, and even dips her toes in the water for the lamest Polar Bear Challenge ever.
Doug Gee

Dale Ludwig

 Clear Lake Schools

