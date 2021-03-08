 Skip to main content
Clear Lake FFA members advance to state competition
Clear Lake FFA members competed last weekend at the North Central District FFA Convention at West Fork.

Students who competed include:

  • Olivia Brcka in Prepared Public Speaking received 2nd Place Gold and advanced to state
  • Alec Eggers in Ag Sales received a Silver Rating
  • Emery Hippen in Creed Speaking received 3rd Place Gold and advanced to state
  • The Conduct of Meetings Team (Payton McGrath, Anna Feuerbach, Alexis Hauge, Andrew Theiss, Jack Englin, Maycee Moriarty and Ella Warnke) received 2nd Place Gold and advanced to state.

Emma Pingel and Maycee Wilkie also ran for a district officer position for the North Central District. Pingel was elected as the 2021-2022 North Central District vice president. This is an honor less than 40 Iowa FFA members will receive this year.

State competition will be held at the 93rd Iowa FFA State Leadership Conference on April 18-20 in Des Moines.

Conduct of Meetings team

The Conduct of Meetings team, back row, left to right: Payton McGrath, Jack Englin, Andrew Theiss, Anna Feuerbach. Front row, left to right: Ella Warnke, Maycee Moriarty, and Alexis Hauge.
Alec Eggers

Alec Eggers received a Silver Rating in Ag Sales.
Emery Hippen

Emery Hippen received a 3rd Place Gold rating and advanced to state in Creed Speaking.
Olivia Brcka

Olivia Brcka received a 2nd Place Gold and advanced to state in Prepared Public Speaking.
