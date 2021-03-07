Clear Lake Classical receives OK to operate at former Sunset school property

Clear Lake Classical has been given the green light to operate at the former Sunset View Preschool property.
The Clear Lake Board of Adjustment, which consists of five members, approved the private Christian school’s conditional use permit application Tuesday evening.
The board’s vote came the day after the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the third and final reading of a resolution rezoning the property at 408 Mars Hill Drive from public to RS-8, medium-density single-family residential, a category that allows for the conditional use of a private school.
“We are excited to be finished with the formal process and we are thankful to the City Council and the many folks in the neighborhood who have welcomed us,” said Cory Gerdts, Clear Lake Classical headmaster. “It’s great to be able to be a part of continuing the history of great education in that building.”
Dolly James LLC, of Cedar Falls, requested the property be rezoned from public to RS-8, medium-density single-family residential, in December.
The Clear Lake Community School District sold the property to Dolly James LLC in 2018, while it was constructing its new preschool attached to Clear Creek Elementary. The new preschool opened in the fall of 2019.
Because the property was sold to a non-governmental entity, it had to be rezoned before it could be used for any purpose.
In December, Clear Lake Classical, a private Christian school currently located at the Evangelical Free Church on U.S. Highway 18, announced that it would expand its operations to the Mars Hill property in the fall.
The school has a five-year lease agreement with Dolly James after conversations began last summer, Gerdts said in December.
Clear Lake Classical, which is in its sixth year of operation, has grown to 100 students from Pre-K through 10th grade, and it’s anticipating more growth in the future.
The school plans to offer at least Pre-K through fourth grade at the Mars Hill location in the fall, while continuing to rent space from the Evangelical Free Church for fifth through 11th grades.
To ready the Mars Hill space, Clear Lake Classical launched a fundraiser in December and it’s hosted several well-attended volunteer work days.
Gerdts said the school has been busy getting the core facilities, like heat, air circulation and plumbing, running well and will continue to work on sprucing up various parts of the building until the school year comes back around in the fall.
For more information about Clear Lake Classical’s expansion to Mars Hill Drive or to volunteer with the project, visit its Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeclassical.org.
TRI Clear Lake 1
TRI Clear Lake 2
TRI Clear Lake 3
TRI Clear Lake 4
TRI Clear Lake 5
TRI Clear Lake 6
TRI Clear Lake 7
TRI Clear Lake 8
TRI Clear Lake 9
TRI Clear Lake 10
TRI Clear Lake 11
TRI Clear Lake 12
TRI Clear Lake 13
TRI Clear Lake 14
TRI Clear Lake 15
TRI Clear Lake 16
TRI Clear Lake 17
TRI Clear Lake 18
TRI Clear Lake 19
TRI Clear Lake 20
TRI Clear Lake 21
TRI Clear Lake 22
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.