Clear Lake Classical receives OK to operate at former Sunset school property

Clear Lake Classical has been given the green light to operate at the former Sunset View Preschool property.

The Clear Lake Board of Adjustment, which consists of five members, approved the private Christian school’s conditional use permit application Tuesday evening.

The board’s vote came the day after the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the third and final reading of a resolution rezoning the property at 408 Mars Hill Drive from public to RS-8, medium-density single-family residential, a category that allows for the conditional use of a private school.

“We are excited to be finished with the formal process and we are thankful to the City Council and the many folks in the neighborhood who have welcomed us,” said Cory Gerdts, Clear Lake Classical headmaster. “It’s great to be able to be a part of continuing the history of great education in that building.”

Dolly James LLC, of Cedar Falls, requested the property be rezoned from public to RS-8, medium-density single-family residential, in December.

The Clear Lake Community School District sold the property to Dolly James LLC in 2018, while it was constructing its new preschool attached to Clear Creek Elementary. The new preschool opened in the fall of 2019.