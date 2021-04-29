Clear Lake athletics policy sparks tense discussion at board meeting

"But if the Clear Lake kids who don't make the Fire want to start up their own club team here, they're not allowed. Those kids miss out on playing more basketball," Brownlee said.

"So you're OK with seventh-grade kids playing 30-40 games a season?" Ludwig asked Brownlee. He said he thought that would lead to kids burning out in the sport, which would leave high school athletics without participants.

"Yes, I'm OK if that's what they choose," Brownlee shot back, noting that the conflict between club- and school-sponsored sports is the No. 1 issue he hears about from the public. "We need to find a way to co-exist with club sports. They're not going away."

"Well, I'm not OK with that," Ludwig said. "I am afraid if we allow these (clubs) to exist we're going to create a division between the haves and have nots.

"I have taken a lot of bullets on this," Ludwig said. "And that's OK. That's my job. I guess I'm just tired. Maybe you just need to find someone else to do this job, then."

After several more minutes of discussion, during which Ludwig left after reiterating his intent to quit, the board ultimately decided to let the eighth-grader play on both softball teams -- "We can't do anything about this year," said Superintendent Doug Gee -- and revisit the policy in the summer.