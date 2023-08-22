The Clear Lake Arts Center last week hosted three authors for the second rendition of Waldorf University's "Poetry at the Lake" event.

With Waldorf University recently returning to nonprofit status, Joe Milan, an assistant professor of creative writing at the college, said that "one of their big missions is to get really involved in the community; not just in Forest City but for the greater North Iowa area."

Waldorf first hosted Poetry on the Lake in April with authors Ryan Clark, Lydia Knudtson and Oscar Oswald.

Wednesday's event featured authors Josh Martin, Korey Hurni and Debra Marquart reading works of poetry and prose.

Milan said the event was designed to highlight authors of all stripes and skill levels. He asked his student Martin to read, because "any time we can get our students to practice the skills that they've been training, it's a great win. I love how honest his work is, and he's getting better each time I see him perform."

Martin, a senior and creative writing major at Waldorf, read a poem titled "I Am," a journey through the universe which sees an atom at the beginning of time and space forming a building block for life as we know it.

"I am the homo sapiens conquering a ball of rock and water, crafting huts of dried mud that turn to buildings of stone and wonder. I am the humans banding together to create society. I am the humans, building empires."

Korey Hurni is a newly hired professor of creative writing at Waldorf. He recently began this semester in earnest, teaching composition classes exploring rhetoric through comedy, introduction to creative writing, and an advanced poetry workshop which Hurni says will delve into poetic serialization exploring "how we can put poems in conversation with one another, and how putting poems next to each other can create new meaning and new poignancy."

Hurni was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan, and is an assistant professor of English and creative writing at Waldorf. He earned his M.F.A. from Western Michigan University and his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Previously he served as a poetry editor for Cream City Review and Third Coast. His work has appeared or is forthcoming in West Branch, RHINO, Quarterly West, and elsewhere.

Hurni introduced himself by sharing works from his upcoming manuscript "Another Landscape with the Fall of Icarus" which he describes as an example of "contemporary myth-retelling."

By framing the story of Icarus and his father Daedalus using modern literary devices and meter, Hurni reconstructs the father-son dynamic behind the famous idiom that cautions us not to "fly too close to the sun."

Debra Marquardt has served as Iowa's Poet Laureate since 2019, and shared an essay in which she recollects and laments the days when she, as a college freshman with a new checkbook, found out the hard way that writing checks with eventually could catch up to her.

"Once at college," Marquart writes, "I took to writing checks like a natural; like a real pro. I learned that there were more things in the world to want than I had previously imagined."

Titled "Carte Blanche" and published in her essay collection "The Night we Landed on the Moon," Marquart writes, "My monthly bank statements must have read like an ethnographic study of the odd habits and proclivities of this new creature my parents were discovering me to be, a female college freshman. It would have been better than satellite tracking or inserting a computer chip under my skin, because once I went paper, I went paper. I don't think I ever learned how to get cash out of my checking account."

Joy Newcom of Forest City said she finds Marquart's writing "nostalgic," carrying a "bittersweet memory of what it was like to be young and innocent, to come of age. ... Yet she ties it to a bigger theme of life from the perspective as an adult, looking back."

"Everything I think and write about home these days makes me feel like crying, because so much of it is gone, pushed out of the way through the natural forces of time, erased through death. ... The world my father trained me to live in is not the world I live in now. So I must shed some of his training. To talk about money, about checks and balances, and who's going to pay for all this is not low or rude. To ask a second question, or a third question, or even a fourth or fifth is not impertinent. Because we have so many questions that need asking," Marquart writes.

Clear Lake Arts Center Executive Director Jessi Myers said such events are important for highlighting local arts and culture: "Its a great chance and opportunity for the community to connect with the artists and their art; wherever we can find opportunities in the three pillars of visual, performative and literary arts, we try to jump at the opportunity to bring them to the community."

Beaming with pride, Milan offers the highest praise a writer could receive to his student Martin, saying that "He has the courage to share what lies in our hearts."

Pomade by Korey Hurni Even from watching his father, Icarus never knew how much was enough: tin nearly emptied, hair pomade stiff, waxed brittle and shining down his nape. Tattered feather boy, boy in the mirror, stage on top a stool for the man he will never become, his fingers and father’s comb thick with ocean skim, slicking back every loose stubborn strand, breaking the breaking waves curled around his ears. Careless Icarus wild with product, swallowing air like a billowing sail pushing out his chest, admiring the idea of pecs – little boy peacocking with no one to watch him – fearful of staining the towels, smearing grease and excess all over his body, the body ready to slip away into viridian… How easy it is to disregard the boy, to excuse the boy for dual snapping finger guns with a high-pitched eyyy. Like a dawn first set on the horizon, he’ll echo past the curtains and throughout the home. When he hears his father above stir for his shift, the boy can play man no longer, and will stick his head under a cold shower. This could be the last time he hopes no one will hear him. A boy is never too young to know shame.

Video of Marquart's performance can be viewed on the Globe Gazette website.