Charles City teachers work for STEM opportunities leads to national grant

Right now, students use engineering kits or bring in their own materials to create prototypes. Sande said students work together on a unit or lab for three to four weeks before moving on.

Sande said the big takeaway from the labs was that students became more collaborative while engaging with science and math.

“(The STEM Innovation Lab) was probably one of the most engaging lessons,” says Sande.

The STEM Innovation Lab is at the “ground floor” in terms of materials and resources, but the VOYA grant will allow it to expand.

“This year, educators like Diane Sande have had to be particularly innovative to find new and creative ways to reach students to help keep them engaged during challenging times,” said Angela Harrell, Voya’s chief diversity and corporate responsibility officer and president. “Our Unsung Heroes program helps bring to life educators’ innovative teaching idea to enrich the learning experience and better prepare our nation’s children for a rapidly changing workplace.”

With the $2,000, the STEM Innovation Lab will be able to purchase robotics kits. Each kit costs around $100 to $200 but serves as a base kit to later buy additional kits that get into advanced coding or robotics labs.