The dead don't speak, so it's up to the living to tell their stories.

Students at Charles City Middle School are helping to tell some of the long-forgotten stories of those who are now in their eternal rest at Riverside Cemetery, with "The Untold Stories of Riverside Cemetery," a collaborative project between the eighth grade language arts and social studies classes that saw the students detail a biography on an individual or family interred in the cemetery.

In Melanie Van Soelen's language arts class, students researched and wrote biographies of people born before 1890 who are buried at Riverside. After they researched and wrote the biographies social studies teacher Ryan Rahmiller took students to the Riverside Cemetery to film their person's gravesite.

Once the filming was complete, the students created a video with the clips from the cemetery along with the voiceover of the biography they had written.

The biographies are accessible via a scannable QR code on a metal rod placed next to the grave, scanning it with your smartphone links you to a short YouTube video biography on the deceased. The rods were made by the welding classes at the school.

Over the last decade, QR code technology has been utilized increasingly in cemeteries, allowing a simple memorial to open up a gateway to the past, and tell a story that will honor the life that was lived.

Tyler Heitz researched his ancestor, John Heitz Sr, a prominent local citizen who farmed the early area. Born in 1819 in Germany, he emigrated with his wife Lanze, who delivered their firstborn child on the Atlantic Ocean bound for Ellis Island. They would settle westward; first in Ohio and then Illinois before settling 130 acres of land in Floyd County. Growing it fivefold over his lifetime, he and his children became prominent farmers and bankers in the community.

Heitz's research of his great-great-great-great-grandfather came primarily from the 1882 and 1917 history of Floyd County, but online tools like FindAGrave and Ancestry.com also helped his and others' projects. "Its been amazing to link with my family's past."

Charles City's Riverside Cemetery was established in 1857 on the eastern banks of the Cedar River and now is the home to an estimated 12,231 graves. There are currently 102 videos on the YouTube page 'The Untold Stories of Riverside Cemetery' which can be viewed without the QR link.

"It's the culmination of a lot of work, hunting for these stories [that are] remarkable treasures, said Rahmiller. "Now that we're able to access all that online...it marries these tools with technology, which the kids already know so well."

Van Soelen said this project helps the cemetery essentially work as a walking museum — a place where people can come to learn and honor the past, and those who founded the town.