Charles City Schools hold line on tax rate in proposed budget

For the seventh year in a row, the Charles City School District will deliver an annual budget that does not increase property taxes.

The district's Board of Education unanimously approved the proposed 2022 budget and a public hearing on it at its meeting on Tuesday night.

Superintendent Mike Fisher said his leadership team delivered on the board's request that the budget be cost neutral.

"It has been several years now with no levy increase," he said. The last time an increase was approved was in 2015. The approved rate of 12.75 per $1,000 valuation of property will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $1,275 on the school district portion of their property taxes.

What has helped the district most in recent years has been a steady increase in property values in the district, which means that while the district's tax rate remains the same, it still collects more tax revenue -- about 7.8 percent, according to 2022 proposed budget documents.