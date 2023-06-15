Charles City High School has been ranked in the Top 50 schools in Iowa as part of the Advanced Placement Index. This is the school’s first time earning this recognition, according to a press release from the school district.

“This top 50 AP ranking is evidence of the outstanding work our staff and our students are doing every day,” said Superintendent Anne Lundquist. “I’m proud that our school is emerging as a leader in providing advanced-level opportunities for students as one way to help them prepare for their postsecondary journeys. We will look to build on this success as we move forward.”

The Iowa AP Index, compiled by the Belin-Blank Center for Gifted Education at the University of Iowa, ranks Iowa high schools on the access they provide to—and student participation in—college-level Advanced Placement coursework. Every high school in Iowa that administers AP exams is invited to participate in the index.

The 2023 rankings are based on the number of AP exams taken by students in any grade during the 2021-22 school year, compared to the number of graduating seniors in the class of 2022. Charles City High School was 34th on the list, with a ratio of 0.73.