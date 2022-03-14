Charles City school district take first steps in superintendent search

The Charles City School Board made its first moves to find the next person in charge.

The district announced earlier this month it would begin a new superintendent search. Superintendent Mike Fisher notified the school board on Feb. 28 he would resign to take an identical role within the the Oskaloosa Community School District. The resignation takes effect June 30.

According to The Oskaloosa Herald, Fisher is taking a three-year contract with a salary of $210,000 and will begin on July 1. Fisher has a close tie to Oskaloosa as a 2002 high school graduate. He has been with Charles City as superintendent since July 2018.

At the March 9 meeting, the school board discussed partnering with a superintendent search firm. The board selected Grundmeyer Leader Services (GLS), the same firm that aided Mason City and Hampton-Dumont, to help with its search.

The district is in the application and stakeholder survey phases of the search. Application period is open to March 24. The stakeholder survey is open until April 3.

Stakeholder survey submissions are a chance for the Charles City community to tell what "desired qualifications" they want in a superintendent. Submissions will be used to ensure that the next superintendent is a good fit for both the district and the community. The survey can be found on the district website, www.charlescityschools.org.

A report will be generated by the search firm to give to the school board. That report will let the school board know the communities priorities and to generate interview questions.

The Charles City School Board will meet on March 24 to discuss the report and finalize qualifications they want in a superintendent. The school board will review the candidate pool during the week of April 11.

Formal interviews will take place during the week of April 25 after the school board narrows the candidate pool to finalists. Announcement of the next superintendent will be shortly after formal interviews.

Charles City community members can apply to possibly be a member of the interview teams. The application can be found on the district website, www.charlescityschools.org. Those with questions about the interview teams can email school board president Pat Rottinghaus at prottinghaus@charles-city.k12.ia.us.

