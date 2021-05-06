Charles City school celebrates teachers and students with a week of themed challenges

One she said she had to undertake involved wrangling her students and getting them to sing as loudly as they could out in a hallway. Their compatriots in second grade had to spend an entire day wearing mustaches. When kids are incorporated into the challenges, teachers actually get bonus points.

According to Jarvill, all of the hijinks are major boost for morale coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’re with our children all day long but we don’t get to see each other much. So this was a way to reconnect and have some levity this week," she said.

Field said that in her 10 years with Immaculate Conception the school has never had a Teacher Appreciation Week quite like this. She said that previously the most atypical thing that happened was driving around delivering gifts to every teacher's home during this same week in 2020 when regular school operations were disrupted.

"It’s fabulous. My phone is lighting up with texts and pictures. The kids are loving it," Field said before later adding that she would recommend other schools do something similar.