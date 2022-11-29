Charles City School Board approves petition language for high school facilities project

Collecting constituents' signatures is the next step to move the Charles City High School renovation project forward.

In a 4-1 vote, the Charles City School Board approved the language on a petition for constituents to sign seeking a bond referendum to fund high school renovations. The number of signatures collected must total at least 25% of the number of voters in the previous school board election by January to call for a special election in March.

In May the community received information from Invision Architecture, based in Waterloo, and Estes Construction, which has locations throughout Iowa, about three different options to upgrade or replace the high school. Those options had estimated costs ranging from a low end of $13 million up to nearly $38 million.

The district asked the community to express its preferences in a survey administered by Milwaukee-based Donovan Group in early September. A total of 615 people completed the survey, and the results can be found on the district website.

The plan the district is looking at calls for revitalizing the high school to be a more secure and current facility. Charles City is also looking to add a fine arts space, mainly an 800-seat auditorium for instructional activities.

The district can bond for a maximum of $27 million. Much of the discussion at the Oct. 25 meeting was centered on trimming the cost of the proposal.

"When you go to levy for a bond, which would be a debt service levy, we can do one of two questions. Right now we're proposing a $2.70 question," Director of Finances Evan Marten explained in previous reporting. "Based off the current property assessed value in Charles City and $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed value brings us to the bond limit of $27 million."

Adjustments were made and the school board decided in a 4-1 vote on Nov. 14 to move forward with the bond referendum process. The high end of the project lands just above $27 million with a low end of $24 million.

Petition signers must be eligible voters residing in the Charles City School District. Marten explained to the school board Monday that they need 25% of people who showed up to vote at the last school board election to sign.

"Expect it to be around 500 (signatures,) but we are waiting on the authorities to give us the exact number, after multiple requests, I might add," said Superintendent Anne Lundquist.

The petition must have all necessary signatures and be turned in by Jan. 9. People can start signing now, and information on how to sign can soon be found on the district website.

After discussion with the grassroots committee, Lundquist said on Tuesday task force members will have the petition on hand for people to sign. Petitions will also be available in the lobby of all music concerts starting Dec. 1. People can also come to the school central services offices to sign.

"Because you sign a petition doesn't mean what you are voting for, it just means that you believe that people need to have the opportunity to vote," said school board President Pat Rottinghaus.

After filing the petition with the county auditor, the next available date for a bond referendum vote would be March 7. If the question makes it on the ballot, a supermajority of 60% of voters must approve the question for the referendum to pass.

Information about the project and how much taxes will increase if a bond passes can also be found online.

School board director David Schrodt, the lone no vote on the petition language, voiced concerns about the bond that involved the current economy and upcoming energy costs affecting families due to winter weather.

Fellow school board members said they wanted to find out if the community supports the high school renovations by going forward with the process.

"We have vetted the project several times and got it down to the amount of money we think we can afford to do, and it is as modest as we can get it, I think, and still be able to do what we need to do," said Rottinghaus.

School board vice president Kathryn Fox said no one likes their taxes increased, but she would rather have an increase that is going into future opportunities for students.