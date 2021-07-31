Charles City Middle School takes first steps toward a new playground

J'Lyne Wilson, a Charles City middle school student, wanted her school to have a playground like all the other schools she saw. Wanting to see this dream come true, Wilson wrote a letter to Principal Joe Taylor.
“I thought before it would just start with Mr. Taylor getting on board and it would just get built right away,” Wilson said.
After reading the letter, Taylor asked Wilson to lead a group of students with the playground project by collecting research and helping with the design process.
The group, also known as the Playground Leaders, spent their lunch time discussing what they needed to complete for the project.
Wilson said that she would work on the project after homework, during study hall with other group members and sometimes before school. During this time, she would plan meetings and organize collected research.
Taylor said the group was willing to fundraise for the equipment until they learned what the possible price would be.
“They wanted to (fundraise) but when they saw the scope of the project, they were like, 'Oh, that’s a lot of bake sales,'” said Taylor.
Several staff and students had mentioned to Taylor when he first started as principal that a playground would be a good addition for the middle school. Taylor wanted to be sure that the playground was desired by a majority of the student body.
“This has been a project that has been on our agenda for a long time,” Taylor said during the July 19 board meeting.
Charles City Middle School is comprised of fifth- through eighth-grade students. Playground equipment would help serve two purposes for the school and for the community: having a focal point and a space for kids to play at.
Now, the Playground Leaders have reached the point where professionals need to take over the project from them, according to Taylor. They've received permission from the Charles City Schools Board of Education to solicit quotes for the project.
Director of Operations Jerry Mitchell explained to the board that pre-bids through the state gave them an estimate of $115,000 to $116,000 for the playground.
Taylor said the project would be funded through the savings that were put aside for it and with the help of ESSER funds, if approved.
The current plan is to get the equipment, install it near the baseball fields and then fill the 5,065-square-foot area with loose fill rubber surfacing.
Wilson said she learned a lot from being a part of the experience and it helped her grow as a leader.
“No matter how hard it is, you just got to keep trying and you’ll succeed someday,” said Wilson.
