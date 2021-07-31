Charles City Middle School takes first steps toward a new playground

J'Lyne Wilson, a Charles City middle school student, wanted her school to have a playground like all the other schools she saw. Wanting to see this dream come true, Wilson wrote a letter to Principal Joe Taylor.

“I thought before it would just start with Mr. Taylor getting on board and it would just get built right away,” Wilson said.

After reading the letter, Taylor asked Wilson to lead a group of students with the playground project by collecting research and helping with the design process.

The group, also known as the Playground Leaders, spent their lunch time discussing what they needed to complete for the project.

Wilson said that she would work on the project after homework, during study hall with other group members and sometimes before school. During this time, she would plan meetings and organize collected research.

Taylor said the group was willing to fundraise for the equipment until they learned what the possible price would be.

“They wanted to (fundraise) but when they saw the scope of the project, they were like, 'Oh, that’s a lot of bake sales,'” said Taylor.