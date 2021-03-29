Changes to state bargaining law play role in Belmond-Klemme teacher talks

The last two times the Belmond-Klemme School District administration went to the bargaining table with the local Education Association, contract negotiations were contentious at best, said Superintendent Dan Frazier.
That's why, when his team presented its contract proposal to the EA team at a public meeting on March 23, it removed all non-mandatory items, leaving base pay as the lone item to negotiate. For that, the administration asked for a pay freeze for the third time in a row.
"What we're trying to do is improve employee relations by improving our ability to manage the district," Frazier said.
It didn't go over well.
CHAPTER 20
Understanding how the B-K administration can offer a such a stripped down contract proposal requires a short history lesson.
In 2017, after gaining the majority in both houses, Republicans pushed through changes to Chapter 20 of Iowa's state code, which governs collective bargaining.
The changes, which were challenged in Iowa's state Supreme Court and upheld, were styled after a similar law passed in Wisconsin in 2011. They boil down to this – the only thing government agencies are required to negotiate with public unions is base pay. The only exception is for public safety unions.
Anything else, including step or lane increases for longevity or education, holidays, overtime, sick or bereavement time, workloads, and employment hours became "permissive bargaining items," which means while they can be negotiated, they are not mandatory to be negotiated.
UNION PERSPECTIVE
The B-K Education Association also made a proposal at that March 23 meeting, and it bore little resemblance to the administration's. It asked to maintain the language of the existing contract and its salary schedule structure. It also asked for teachers to receive retroactive pay scale increases – pay for longevity – for the previous two years it was frozen and for the upcoming year.
All of it became a moot point once the union saw the administration's proposal, said Jason Enke, UniServe director of Unit 2 of the Iowa State Educators Association, who was helping with the negotiations.
"I work with 20 districts in this area and I've never seen anything like this at any other district," said Enke.
Teachers who spoke to the Globe Gazette under the promise of anonymity for fear of retaliation for speaking out, said the district's move, on top of the prior pay freezes, has left them feeling de-valued. Some claim the district is losing experienced teachers as a result. Data supplied by the teachers show 14 of the district's 48 teachers have fewer than two years' experience.
The district's finances do not appear to be an issue. Belmond-Klemme has an unspent balance (the amount of money the state allows the district to spend, or its spending authority) of $1.8 million at the end of its last fiscal year, according to budget documents. The state association of school boards recommends a district maintain an unspent balance of 5%-15% of its total budget. Belmond-Klemme's sits at more than 18%.
Those numbers and the proposed pay freeze left Enke and teachers scratching their heads.
Under Iowa Code, when the government agency and the union fail to reach an agreement, they must then submit to mediation. Should mediation fail, the matter goes to arbitration, where the ruling can either go in favor of the union or the government.
In the case of base pay – the only thing that can go to arbitration – if the arbitrator rules in favor of the teachers union it can only award the lesser of two numbers – 3 percent or the current consumer price index for the Midwest, which is around 1.7 percent.
"It's so disrespectful (the pay freeze) because they know the number they're going to have to get to eventually," Enke said.
ADMINISTRATION PERSPECTIVE
Superintendent Frazier said he could not comment in detail because he is prohibited from doing so.
But he said when the district left in all the permissive bargaining items the last two times contracts were debated, negotiations were contentious.
Instead, Frazier said, the district created a handbook and put all the permissive bargaining items – pay scale steps and lanes, overtime, holidays and personal time – into it. And what is in there is not substantively different from what the union was given in its last contract, he said.
Frazier also disputes the notion that removing the permissible bargaining items from the district's proposal is uncommon.
He cited the West Hancock School District as an example. Starting with its first contract after the code was changed, West Hancock removed all its permissible bargaining items from its negotiations, said Superintendent Wayne Kronemann.
It wasn't a negotiating tactic, Kronemann said. It was for the sake of expediency. West Hancock also put all the permissible items into a handbook, and some things have been included by the district that teachers did not have before, he said.
"Teachers were leery at first," Kronemann said. "They were concerned that we were taking a bunch of things out, away from them. But they eventually saw what we were doing."
Kronemann also noted that his district does still discuss some of those items in negotiations as needed, though.
Frazier reiterated that the move wasn't made with ill intent.
"It is our intention to maintain all the things that are in the handbook," he said.
His team next meets for a closed door negotiation session on Monday.
Jaci Smith is the North Iowa regional editor for Lee Enterprises, owner of the Globe Gazette. You can follow her on Twitter at @IowaJaci. Email her at Jaci.Smith@Lee.net.