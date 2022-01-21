Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 positivity rate reflects within schools

With a spike in COVID-19 positivity rates in Cerro Gordo County, schools have been seeing more staff and students test positive.

According to data on COVID-19 in Iowa, Cerro Gordo County had steady low double-digit rates through all of November, moving into December. The county went two weeks towards the end of December in the single digits before returning to double digits in January.

Cerro Gordo County currently has a seven day positivity rate of 24% and a 14-day rate of 22%. All of the counties surrounding Cerro Gordo are also in double-digit positivity rates, with the highest being Wright County at 30%.

Cerro Gordo County currently has 447 total positive tests according to the data that was updated Thursday. The two age groups with the highest percentage of positive tests were the 18-29 age group at 22% and the zero-17 age group at 21%.

According to Mason City School District's COVID-19 dashboard, located on its Return to Learn page, 22 staff members were COVID-19 positive between Jan. 7 and Jan. 18. Nearly half of those cases were reported on Jan. 18.

Mason City students have also had a rise in COVID-19 cases, with a total of 111 students reported as COVID-19 positive between Jan. 7 and Jan. 18. Just over 25% of those cases were reported on Jan. 18.

"The school was concerned with our positive cases and numbers of student and staff absences, especially right after winter break," said Heidi Venem, director of special education and student services. "The rates of illness were the highest that we had seen during the entire pandemic."

Clear Lake School District decided to forego maintaining a COVID dashboard this year. Superintendent Doug Gee said in an interview last fall the belief was that district's low positivity rate didn't warrant it.

Gee reported Tuesday's numbers as 25 students and six staff members who are positive for COVID-19. "This is the most we have seen so far this year, but it is still a relatively low number. It is still less than 2% of our students," said Gee.

Venem says the Mason City School District feels good about the mitigation strategies that are currently in place, but that there are groups of high risk students they are always concerned about. She added they encourage those in the district to follow the guidelines put in place by CG Public

District nurses have reported seeing residual symptoms in children who have had the virus, Venem said, using the example of a student who had COVID in November still experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain, and lightheadedness.

In September, the Mason City School Board began requiring masks based on the illness rates by building. Once 7% of a building is sick, masks must be worn until the percentage drops under 5%. Nearly every building in the district has reached an illness rate of 7% or more since returning from winter break.

"Students are doing really well with the masking requirement when it is in place. We are providing a large number of masks for students to wear but for the most part they are compliant," said Venem. "I think the biggest concerns would be students not wearing them properly."

Venem said the district nurses reported a need for the public to understand that the Omicron variant is highly contagious because it is an upper-airway virus, noting that particles for this variant are smaller, so the only masks that work on the variant are Kn95 and n95.

The Clear Lake School Board also had a discussion in September regarding mask policies, but ultimately aligned with Gee's recommendation to “stay the course” and not return to masking.

"I feel like our staff and students have done a pretty good job on maintaining their health so far," said Gee.

Venem said the absence rates have been on the decline since seeing a spike earlier this month, however, the nursing team for Mason City School District meets regularly with CG Public Health for updated guidance.

