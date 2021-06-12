 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo 4-H receives grant to attend drone camp
The Cerro Gordo County 4-H Program recently received an $810 grant from the Iowa 4-H Foundation for an upcoming Drone Camp.

The money will help support 4-H youth interested in attending Drone Camp at North Iowa Community College. Participants will learn about the concepts of X, Y and Z coordinates, principals of flight, safety, how to use a grid in flight, fly a drone and present what they learned to staff and their families.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation reviews and awards grant funds twice a year and awards $200,000. The grants are made possible through donor contributions and the endowment created as a result of the sale of the Iowa 4-H Center. 

