Central Springs schools sees increased certified enrollment, open enroll out

The Central Springs Community School District saw an increase in certified enrollment, but the number of students who open-enroll out has increased as well.

Certified enrollment increased 6.49, but the number of students lost to open enrollment increased 24.8, and the number of students served decreased.

“We’re only down nine [with students served], and so when you look at that number it could be worse. Our open-enrolled outs are something we’re going to have to continue to manage and track,” said Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

According to the Iowa Department of Education, certified enrollment is an annual report of enrolled resident students used for the Iowa School Finance Formula calculation. The certified count is taken on the first day of October every year or the following Monday if it falls on a weekend.

The amount of funding public schools will receive for 2023-24 is determined by certified enrollment and State Supplemental Aid (SSA). With certified counts now in, school districts now have to wait until Iowa legislators come together to set SSA.

The state spends per student $7,413 this school year, which was increased by the Legislature in February. Additional funding is provided to school districts for student in certain categories like special education or English language learners. Open enrollment students, who don’t live in the community but attend the district, provide public schools slightly less funding than a certified enrolled student.

When the SSA is set, a school district has an idea of what its budget will look like for next year.

Lehmann said Central Springs would like to see the number of students lost to open enrollment reduced from the 24.8 in 2022-23.

“You can say we’re up 24.8, but that money for those 24.8 kids just circles right out. It does give you potentially new money because of resident students, so there’s the benefit, but a lot of that money flows right out of the district,” said Lehmann.

At the same time, Central Springs' open enrollment in increased by nine. This is a positive, according to Lehmann.

Originally the district anticipated a certified enrollment loss of 30, not a gain of 6.49 for 2022-23. Lehmann said he hopes the positives from the enrollment report make for an “appropriate and manageable” SSA.

“Overall, [we’re] pretty satisfied with that one piece of the variable,” said Lehmann.

Lehmann explained the focus is not on the numbers, but rather ensuring high performance results with the education Central Springs provides. This is done by investing in people and making sure decisions are student-centered.

“We’ve got wonderful opportunities for kids, and we’ll focus on those and kids in our district,” said Lehmann.