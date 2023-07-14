The Central Springs Community School District School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to set a vote on a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) on Sept. 12.

According to a press release, the district is seeking the funds to improve school safety, playgrounds, career and technical education equipment, transportation, technology and other improvements.

“Providing a high-quality education for all students is our highest priority,” said Darwin Lehmann, superintendent. “To do that, we need to continually ensure our buildings are safe and updated to provide the optimal learning environment for students. This funding will allow us to do that and address several projects over the next 10 years including playground updates on both campuses, a shop expansion and a potential greenhouse to support the growing CTE and vocational agriculture programs and a new wrestling room.”

Over the next eight weeks, residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the ballot question and the proposed funding to support the projects. The district will host community informational meetings:

6:30–7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at the Nora Springs campus, 509 Iowa Ave.

6:30–7:30 p.m. Monday, August 21, at the Manly campus, 105 S. East St., Manly.

Voters will be asked to approve the PPEL for an amount not to exceed $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed property value with an income surtax for the next 10 years.

“Central Springs is one of the 52 of 327 districts in Iowa to not have a voter approved PPEL (VPPEL) and all of our surrounding districts have voter approved PPEL. These funds will be an important piece of ensuring a high-quality learning environment for current and future students,” concluded Lehmann.