The Central Springs School District announced Brooke Brunsvold as the next Elementary School principal, pending March 20 board approval.
According to a press release, Brunsvold will replace Bill Carlson, who is pursuing an administrative opportunity with another school district, beginning July 1, 2023.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brooke as an administrator in our district,” said superintendent Darwin Lehmann. “She is a graduate of North Central High School (Central Springs), the Brunsvold family resides in our district and their children attend school here. Therefore, she is familiar with the district and has the perspective and appreciation as a student, parent and soon-to-be administrator.”
Brunsvold has served as the elementary principal for the past 10 years at Harding Elementary in the Mason City School District. Prior to that, she spent two years as Mason City’s associate high school principal and began her teaching career as a middle school computer science teacher in the Mason City district.
Brunsvold holds a masters of science in education with a focus on Educational Leadership from Drake University and a bachelor of arts degree in secondary education from Grandview College, the release said.
“We were fortunate to have excellent candidates apply for this position and I would like to thank our hiring committee comprised of teachers, support staff and administrators for their feedback throughout the hiring process,” said Lehmann.
Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.