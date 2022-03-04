Central Springs gives a super send-off to Special Olympians

Cheers and chants filled the small gymnasium at Central Springs Elementary School at the Nora Springs campus on Friday.
Nine members of the Special Olympics team, the largest group of athletes under Coach Kipp Beyer, were given a send-off towards the end of the school day on Friday.
This is the first year that Special Olympians will be able to compete since the pandemic began.
The athletes will compete in the Northeastern Region Spring Games at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Sunday.
Strength, skill, and determination. These are the makings of a Special Olympics athlete.
The send-off had classmates from both the elementary and middle school, teachers, and parents cheering them on. Elementary Principal Bill Carlson introduced all of the athletes and what they would be competing in. After cheers and some pep games, students came together to give the athletes a tunnel to walk through.
Central Springs Special Olympians stand in front of the middle and elementary school student body.
Abby Koch
Central Springs students, teachers and parents packed the gym for the Special Olympics sendoff.
Abby Koch
Coach Kipp Beyer taking the microphone to say a few words during the Special Olympics sendoff on Friday.
Abby Koch
Student made signs to wish the Special Olympics athletes good luck at the UNI-Dome on Sunday.
Abby Koch
Central Springs Elementary Principal Bill Carlson tells Rory Buchite he needed his help with a game during the sendoff on Friday.
Abby Koch
Central Springs students and Special Olympics athletes play games during the sendoff on Friday.
Abby Koch
Special Olympian Parker Brown tries to get a cookie to his mouth during the sendoff on Friday.
Abby Koch
Coach Kipp Beyer celebrates getting a cookie to his mouth during the Special Olympics sendoff on Friday.
Abby Koch
Special Olympian Michael Young goes through the tunnel during the Special Olympics sendoff on Friday.
Abby Koch
Special Olympian George Thompson goes through the tunnel at the Special Olympics sendoff on Friday.
Abby Koch
Special Olympian Ah'Ryiahh Fountain walks through the student tunnel.
Abby Koch
