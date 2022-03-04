 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CENTRAL SPRINGS CELEBRATES

Central Springs gives a super send-off to Special Olympians

  • Updated
  • 0

Cheers and chants filled the small gymnasium at Central Springs Elementary School at the Nora Springs campus on Friday.

Nine members of the Special Olympics team, the largest group of athletes under Coach Kipp Beyer, were given a send-off towards the end of the school day on Friday.

This is the first year that Special Olympians will be able to compete since the pandemic began.

The athletes will compete in the Northeastern Region Spring Games at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Sunday. 

The send-off had classmates from both the elementary and middle school, teachers, and parents cheering them on. Elementary Principal Bill Carlson introduced all of the athletes and what they would be competing in. After cheers and some pep games, students came together to give the athletes a tunnel to walk through.

CS Send Off 1

Central Springs Special Olympians stand in front of the middle and elementary school student body. 
CS Sendoff 2

Central Springs students, teachers and parents packed the gym for the Special Olympics sendoff.
CS Sendoff 4

Coach Kipp Beyer taking the microphone to say a few words during the Special Olympics sendoff on Friday.
CS Sendoff 3

Student made signs to wish the Special Olympics athletes good luck at the UNI-Dome on Sunday.
CS Sendoff 5

Central Springs Elementary Principal Bill Carlson tells Rory Buchite he needed his help with a game during the sendoff on Friday.
CS Sendoff 6

Central Springs students and Special Olympics athletes play games during the sendoff on Friday.
CS Sendoff 7

Special Olympian Parker Brown tries to get a cookie to his mouth during the sendoff on Friday.
CS Sendoff 9

Coach Kipp Beyer celebrates getting a cookie to his mouth during the Special Olympics sendoff on Friday.
CS Sendoff 11

Special Olympian Michael Young goes through the tunnel during the Special Olympics sendoff on Friday.
CS Sendoff 10

Special Olympian George Thompson goes through the tunnel at the Special Olympics sendoff on Friday.
CS Sendoff 8

Special Olympian Ah'Ryiahh Fountain walks through the student tunnel.
COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

INSIDE

See more photos from the send-off, Page A3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Remembering the time NASA lost a $193 million spacecraft due to a math mixup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News