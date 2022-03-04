Central Springs gives a super send-off to Special Olympians

Cheers and chants filled the small gymnasium at Central Springs Elementary School at the Nora Springs campus on Friday.

Nine members of the Special Olympics team, the largest group of athletes under Coach Kipp Beyer, were given a send-off towards the end of the school day on Friday.

This is the first year that Special Olympians will be able to compete since the pandemic began.

The athletes will compete in the Northeastern Region Spring Games at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Sunday.

The send-off had classmates from both the elementary and middle school, teachers, and parents cheering them on. Elementary Principal Bill Carlson introduced all of the athletes and what they would be competing in. After cheers and some pep games, students came together to give the athletes a tunnel to walk through.

