The Central Springs AgEd Boosters got the green light to start raising money to start a new Future Farmers of America chapter last June. Just seven months later they reached their $400,000 goal and the students were able to start at the beginning of the school year.

"It's just exciting," said fundraiser Sarah Tweeten. "To raise that amount of money in such a short period of time I think really shows how excited the community is to have a program like this. They literally put their money where their mouth is."

A "student from a neighboring district" was running for FFA state office in 2020 when she visited a Central Springs School Board Meeting to talk about FFA. Central Springs has never had an FFA program and Tweeten believes Nora Springs and North Central (which combined to create Central Springs) hadn't had programs since at least the 1970s.

Tweeten said before you knew it, the meetings were packed to talk about FFA. The school board eventually gave permission for the boosters to start fundraising. The $400,000 will cover the chapter's expenses for the next five years. The board agreed for the district to take over the chapter after those years expire.

“Agriculture is one of the main employers in the area, so we recognize the immediate need to introduce students to career pathways available in the industry. I was a past ag student, and it fueled my interest in continuing my education in an agricultural field and selecting the ag finance career I have today.” said Jessica Lutz, co-director and founding member of CS AgEd Boosters, in a release.

The AgEd curriculum has been in place for one full semester. When fully integrated, the program will cover topics ranging from animal and plant science to ag technology and agribusiness. The FFA chapter, officially chartered in September, allows students to explore personal growth opportunities through supervised agricultural experience projects, career development events, leadership development events and community service.

There are currently 51 students in the Central Springs ag program, each of them are automatically an FFA member as well. Ag teacher Derek Straube now integrates the FFA curriculum with his normal ag curriculum.

Aubrey Hoeft, a junior, is believed to be the only member of the chapter who has experience with FFA. She moved in the district from Charles City where she was involved in FFA through ninth grade.

Hoeft said there's been a curve in figuring out how everything should work.

"No one has ever been a part of FFA, so it's really a learning experience right now. We're trying to learn all the different kinks of it," she said.

She said FFA is a huge organization with something for everyone.

"It brings a lot of different things to the table for all personalities," she said. "For me, I really like the communication and leadership aspects of it."

Senior Taylor Brown and Heidi Howe said they've been trying to get a chapter started since they were freshmen. Brown, whose father farms near Nora Springs, said she shows cattle, so she definitely wanted to get a chapter started.

How said her favorite thing so far was the national convention.

Tweeten, who went to graduated from the Manly campus, said the boosters decided to ask businesses for donations before going to individuals. The believed individuals would be more likely to donate if they already had the wheels moving.

"We kind of broke out into three different groups," she said. "We had our communications people that would put out press releases and letters, things like that. We had a group that was targeting the message to businesses and then to individuals."

The donated funds will be used for curriculum, lab supplies, a portion of Strabe's salary, jackets, convention and competition trips and hands-on lessons. Hoeft said she's glad so many students are involved.

"FFA is such a crazy organization, it offers an endless amount of opportunities and you don't have to come from an ag background."

