Central Rivers AEA selects new chief administrator

CEDAR FALLS – A new administrator overseeing more than 60,000 students in Iowa has been selected.

Central Rivers Area Education Agency announced Joel Pedersen, currently superintendent at Cardinal Community School District, was selected as the agency’s new chief administrator.

Pedersen will succeed Sam Miller, who is retiring from the agency in August. He has led the district since 2015.

“I know the AEA’s power firsthand,” Pedersen said in a press release. “I am excited and humbled to begin working at Central Rivers AEA, learning more about the agency and finding ways to contribute my skills to the team. I look forward to working alongside such a talented and committed staff.”

The Cardinal School District serves five communities and enrolls just over 1,000 students in Eldon, located in Wapello County in southeast Iowa.

Before coming to Cardinal in 2010, he held positions as principal and director of special education services at Davis County Community School District in southern Iowa. He taught numerous elementary grades and coached various sports during his time as a teacher.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from Buena Vista University, a Master of Science degree in education administration and an Educational Specialist degree in education leadership, both from Drake University.

In his new position, Pedersen will oversee over 500 full and part-time staff members who provide special education and school improvement services, along with technology and media support for over 62,000 students and 5,000 educators throughout 18 counties of north central and northeastern Iowa.

Central Rivers is the largest AEA in the state in terms of geography and the number of districts served.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Mr. Pedersen to his new role,” Central Rivers AEA Board President Debra Rich said in a press release. “He brings an incredible amount of experience, passion and skill that will continue to move our agency forward in service to children, families and educators in the 18 counties of Iowa that we serve.”

Over the past month, Central Rivers held multiple closed sessions to interview candidates. They started with 18 applications, then narrowed the number to five, leaving two finalists.

The other finalist for the job was Andy Pattee, the superintendent of Cedar Falls Community Schools.

Candidates were interviewed by various stakeholders, such as staff and superintendent groups.

GR Recruitment of Council Bluffs led the search at a cost of $15,200.

