Central College releases Dean's List for Spring 2021

More than 300 students were named to the Central College dean's list for Spring 2021.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
The following students from North Iowa were named:
Matthew Huisman, of Osage
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.
