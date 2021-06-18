 Skip to main content
Central College releases Dean's List for Spring 2021
More than 300 students were named to the Central College dean's list for Spring 2021.

The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.

The following students from North Iowa were named: 

Matthew Huisman, of Osage

Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. 

