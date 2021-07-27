CDC urges school staff, students to wear masks indoors, even if vaccinated

As of Tuesday afternoon, in north central Iowa, Kossuth and Worth Counties were rated as having "high" community transition rates, the most severe ranking by the CDC, while Hancock County's was "substantial," the next-highest rating. Cerro Gordo and Winnebago were ranked as "moderate" while Floyd and Mitchell were rated "low."

“Right now, I’m not going to wear a mask,” said Steve Smolik, chairman of the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors. Smolik has been fully vaccinated.

“As it progresses, we may end up all wearing masks again, but I will go by what the CDC says,” Smolik said. “Or if the president does mandate it, I guess then we’ll go to wearing a mask.”

At the board meeting on July 27, none of the supervisors were wearing masks.

“I think it’s up to the individual – where they’re going and who they’re visiting with – to use their own discretion on whether they should wear a mask,” Smolik said. “We’re in rural Iowa, and we’re not running into a lot of people that are out of the area.

“On the other hand, the disease is so prolific, it’s gaining so much strength, anybody could have it. The common sense thing is if you haven’t had your shots you probably should wear the mask.”