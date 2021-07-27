CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US

Vaccinated people "have the potential to spread that virus to others,” she said.

Central Springs Superintendent Darwin Lehmann explained that even with the new recommendation by the CDC, public school districts would still have to follow what the state has for guidelines regarding masks.

Iowa schools cannot create their own mask mandates, according to Lehmann, due to state law and guidelines. A decision between following state or CDC guidelines is one that Lehmann said he could not make.

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said with the new recommendations, he would now have to wait to see if there is new direction from the state.

“I hope (the state) give (recommendations) before school starts and give a little bit of time to adjust to new guidelines,” Gee said.

Towards the end of the school year when the mask mandate was lifted on schools, Gee explained that he was up early in the morning trying to adjust before the school day started.

“The only way that a school board could require a mandate is from the governor herself,” Margaret Buckton, an advocate for rural and urban schools in Iowa, said.