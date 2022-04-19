Care for Clear Creek: Borseth steps into elementary principal role

Brandon Borseth's energy and connection with Clear Lake helped him stand out in the search for a new principal at Clear Creek Elementary School.

"We have kids that celebrate their friends' success almost more than their own," Borseth said. "Those are the things that are going to continue to make this town something that everybody's proud of."

Borseth was approved recently by the Clear Lake School Board as the next principal of the elementary school, effective July 1. Sally Duesenberg, the current Clear Creek principal, is heading into retirement after this school year.

Borseth has served as assistant principal at Clear Creek for two years and previously as the dean of students for a year. In his time at Clear Creek, Borseth has gained a wealth of knowledge about the staff and students.

Brittany Murillo will step into the assistant principal spot.

His familiarity with Clear Creek and commitment to the district is what stood out to Superintendent Doug Gee during the hiring process.

"More than anything, I know how much he cares about Clear Lake and the kids," Gee said.

The assistant principal was among 20 applicants and one of four finalists. Borseth's answers during the search left an impression.

"The overall theme of his interview was that he wants to continue the good work that he is doing," Gee said.

Borseth has been a part of the Clear Lake School District for more than 10 years, starting as high school band director for seven years. Borseth said at that time he saw himself as a secondary education teacher, but others saw a talent in him with elementary students.

"I still remember my very first pep rally in this town, and I brought the high school marching band down to the gym here at Clear Creek. I got the kids all excited and revved up and Sally, at the time the family student services coordinator, was watching," said Borseth. "I had not met her before, and she came up to me and she said, 'Are you sure you're not a elementary teacher?'"

When the dean of students position opened up, Borseth went for it, and his experience at the school has been "phenomenal" ever since.

"I was always curious how he would fit in the elementary level, but that is his niche," said Gee.

Borseth said working alongside Duesenberg has helped him prepare for this next step. He added that learning from her experiences, especially with special education, has given him skills he previously lacked.

"I've developed that confidence because how she's led. She is very good at taking a step back. Her ability is to just take a step back and understand all points of view," Borseth said.

He currently has three children in the district, a son in fifth grade and twins who will attend preschool. Borseth said he wanted to help facilitate the same positive Clear Creek experiences his son and others had experienced at the elementary school.

"I want every fifth-grader to be sad their experience is over. We have a lot of good reputations in this building. We care deeply about our kids," Borseth said. "We have kids that every year that I've been here so far, teared up at the thought of not coming to Clear Creek for school. I want them to be able to look back on their experience in elementary and know they learned things now and that they grew."

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

