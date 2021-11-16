CAL School District sees an increase in enrollment, funding

Coulter-Alexander-Latimer (CAL) School District experienced a boost in its certified enrollment numbers this year, which led to a big increase in funds.

CAL saw 21 additional students enroll this school year, which adds over $150,000 in funding for the district. Superintendent Todd Lettow said he doesn't know why there was an increase in enrollment but he noted some attributes of the district that might be appealing for parents.

"CAL is a little school district that is very proud of itself and that people are willing to support," said Lettow.

The district is home to a single elementary school, with 159 students from pre-k through sixth grade. Grades seven through 12 go on to Hampton-Dumont schools as part of a whole-grade sharing agreement between the two districts.

"We really are trying to provide an education that you can't get in a big school," said CAL Elementary School Principal Abby Meyer.

Lettow pointed out some of the programs and hands-on learning opportunities that students are able to take advantage of at CAL, such as Lego league, chemistry labs, and even caring for farm animals. "The kids would rather give up their recess to go do chores and be with the animals," Lettow said of the popular program.

CAL also provides parents with access to childcare in an on-site facility. Lettow said the daycare gives the district the opportunity to build relationships with the families as the children become school-aged.

Lettow and Meyer both noted that housing in the area that CAL serves was becoming more readily available and less expensive for families. "I do know that, in general, housing is always an issue and where is the most affordable housing? Generally in the smaller towns,” said Lettow. Buying or renting in the smaller towns is less expensive."

With the funds that come from increased enrollment, Lettow said that CAL will have a little less stress going forward without fear of making staff cuts. "We will be able to continue what we are doing and not have to worry about losing anyone," said Lettow.

Meyer said the increase in certified enrollment shows that CAL is here for the long haul. "It just goes to show that we are not going to go away anytime soon," said Meyer. "This just shows that parents will open enroll (at CAL) and there is room for population growth."

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

