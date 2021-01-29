Buffalo Center native now COVID-19 nurse at Mayo

On a Monday starting the first week in January, Jeremiah “Jem” Ennen rolled up his left sleeve and watched as a fellow nurse gave him the Pfizer vaccine.

It’s been a long time coming.

“When they told us we’d get the vaccine and actually set a date, I kind of broke down,” says Ennen, a Buffalo Center native who works as a Medical/COVID-19 ICU charge nurse in the Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. “The end might finally be in sight.”

For the past 10 months, Ennen has worked to treat COVID-19 patients, often assisting with end-of-life care, a task the 26-year-old couldn’t conceive facing so regularly in simpler, safer times, before the pandemic.

“I’ve held the iPad for Zoom sessions where a family says, ‘Goodbye,’” Ennen says. “I’ve worked to give the best care we can to patients, so see them heal and reunite with their families. I’ve also done what I could to make patients as comfortable as possible, unhooking pumps while assisting them in their life’s next steps.”

Ennen, who graduated from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, remains in contact with his professors.