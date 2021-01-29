Buffalo Center native now COVID-19 nurse at Mayo

On a Monday starting the first week in January, Jeremiah “Jem” Ennen rolled up his left sleeve and watched as a fellow nurse gave him the Pfizer vaccine.
It’s been a long time coming.
“When they told us we’d get the vaccine and actually set a date, I kind of broke down,” says Ennen, a Buffalo Center native who works as a Medical/COVID-19 ICU charge nurse in the Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. “The end might finally be in sight.”
For the past 10 months, Ennen has worked to treat COVID-19 patients, often assisting with end-of-life care, a task the 26-year-old couldn’t conceive facing so regularly in simpler, safer times, before the pandemic.
“I’ve held the iPad for Zoom sessions where a family says, ‘Goodbye,’” Ennen says. “I’ve worked to give the best care we can to patients, so see them heal and reunite with their families. I’ve also done what I could to make patients as comfortable as possible, unhooking pumps while assisting them in their life’s next steps.”
Ennen, who graduated from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, remains in contact with his professors.
“The science program at BVU helped make me mentally tough enough to push through,” he says. “Being pushed by Dr. (James) Hampton in genetics, Dr. (Thom) Bonagura in physiology, Dr. (Lisa) Mellmann in chemistry, the way they all push becomes engrained. I’m thankful they urged me to work hard at BVU.”
Following his graduation, the Buffalo Center native earned his bachelor of science in nursing at Creighton University, taking part in an accelerated 12-month course of study. He was then hired by the Mayo Clinic and has since served one of the premier medical centers in the world, often working long hours and successive days to meet the demand.
“We have 200 nurses in our unit, the best coworkers imaginable,” says Ennen, noting how his unit and medical director helped set standards at Mayo for use of Personal Protective Equipment and COVID-19 safety protocols.
As more and more people across the country, and the world, receive vaccines, Ennen communicates his hope the virus dissipates.
“When things slow down, I’ll take the time to get my paperwork and applications in order,” says Ennen, indicated the next step on his journey. “I’d like to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.”
Tim Gallagher is the assistant director of communications at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.