Book with mature language leads to Charles City teacher's resignation

The Charles City Board of Education approved a resignation agreement with a middle school reading teacher on Monday.

Alecia Feckers, a former eighth-grade reading teacher, submitted her resignation after receiving a reprimand for reading a story in class which contained strong language. The district was contacted by multiple parents about the issue, which led to an investigation.

According to the district, on Nov. 10, Feckers brought the book "Fresh Ink" to school to read to her students, particularly a short story from the book called “Catch, Pull, Drive,” as part of a lesson about social issues. The book is not on the district's list of approved material for that subject.

“Catch, Pull, Drive,” by Schuyler Bailar, is a first-person narrative about being a high school swimmer after coming out as transgender on Facebook. Much of what is in the story comes from Bailar’s own personal experience as the first openly transgender NCAA Men’s Division I swimmer.

Parents took issue after hearing from their children that night, who said the lesson contained strong language, and transphobic and homophobic slurs. After receiving multiple complaints, Charles City Middle School Principal Joe Taylor called Feckers the same night, and she was put on administrative leave.

Taylor noted the LGBTQ+ themes within the story were not what the district took issue with, rather the strong language featured throughout the story.

“The (foul) language was the biggest issue. That is what triggered students and parents,” said Taylor. “The language was clearly out of line.”

Taylor said he and five other administrative members of the district made personal phone calls to 120 families, informing them about the situation and the subsequent action taken against Feckers. Taylor added the district wanted to be completely transparent about what was happening.

“We knew it was best to get ahead of the parents,” said Taylor.

Charles City Community School District’s policy on teaching controversial issues, which was adopted in 2017, defines such an issue as a “topic of significant academic inquiry about which substantial groups of citizens of this community, this state, or this nation hold sincere, conflicting points of view.”

The policy details the district’s beliefs that controversial issues should be fairly presented so students can understand other points of view and to form their own opinion. The policy also states that students may disagree with the opinions of others but must give respect to those with a differing viewpoint.

A key detail from the policy applied to this situation was: “It is the responsibility of the teacher to refrain from advocating partisan causes, sectarian religious views, or selfish propaganda of any kind through any classroom or school device; however an instructor will not be prohibited from expressing a personal opinion as long as students are encouraged to reach their own decisions independently.”

Taylor said teachers can choose from preselected curriculum materials to use in the classroom for lessons about social issues, or pick materials outside of that curriculum, discerning whether it’s appropriate for the class and students’ maturity level.

Charles City Middle School students have opportunities to express themselves when they feel uneasy about any given curriculum, and are highly encouraged to talk to a counselor or submit a confidential notice if they feel uncomfortable, Taylor said.

“Whenever there is something that is in question, they can bring it to us and we can evaluate,” said Taylor.

Superintendent Mike Fisher released a statement after the Monday afternoon’s special meeting, which read in part:

“I wanted to address some concerns and questions that had come to me through the community and social media. Many of our teachers have recently felt their motives and intentions are being questioned, and I want to clarify the great work they do each day under huge stress and strain. There is a myth being spread around the community of some sort of secret, negative curriculum that is being taught to our kids. This is absolutely false. The truth is, besides our main business of teaching and learning our core academics, we are focused on helping our kids become better human beings. We teach our kids to live with compassion and empathy because we know there’s no greater love than serving your fellow human beings. We do this by teaching integrity which is how to stand up for what you believe in with grace and humility to others.”

Taylor says the students have been sad because of the situation and that it has been a rough couple of weeks for Charles City Middle School.

“They are grieving the loss of one of their teachers and I feel for them,” said Taylor.

According to Taylor, another teacher is filling in for the empty position until the middle school is able to find a permanent solution.

A message left with Feckers was not immediately answered.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

