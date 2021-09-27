 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biology/STEM Family Day Camp to be held at NIACC
0 comments
alert

Biology/STEM Family Day Camp to be held at NIACC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Next month, NIACC will host a Biology/STEM Family Day Camp for students in grades 6-8.

The camp takes place Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

One adult per student may also attend.

The camp will allow students to explore the worlds of biology and STEM through activities like DNA extraction. Together, students and their adult can work together to problem-solve, learn biology techniques and explore STEM careers.

Snacks will be provided but students should bring their own lunches.

To register for the camp, call 641-422-4358; the course number is 10514.

The fee to participate in the camp is $95 per family (which includes one student and one adult). 

$1 for 6 months of local news
NIACC
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Few crowds, few women at Kabul zoo under Taliban

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News