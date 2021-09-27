Biology/STEM Family Day Camp to be held at NIACC

Next month, NIACC will host a Biology/STEM Family Day Camp for students in grades 6-8.

The camp takes place Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One adult per student may also attend.

The camp will allow students to explore the worlds of biology and STEM through activities like DNA extraction. Together, students and their adult can work together to problem-solve, learn biology techniques and explore STEM careers.

Snacks will be provided but students should bring their own lunches.

To register for the camp, call 641-422-4358; the course number is 10514.

The fee to participate in the camp is $95 per family (which includes one student and one adult).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0