Athletic equipment in short supply due to manufacturing shortages

Mason City schools has been ordering equipment at least a year in advance but arrival time has differed depending on equipment, according to Johnson. He gave the example of ordering football helmets before the start of the year, which arrived 10 days after practices started.

“The big thing is when the rotation of when things are. If this was a big year that you had a big order, you had issues,” said Johnson.

Johnson said with ordering in advance was tricky since he had to try to find out where numbers might be and what might be needed. He added that all athletic directors would find a way to provide equipment, either through purchase or borrowing from fellow districts, in order to allow students to participate.

“I think the bottom line is that we want kids to participate and play,” said Johnson.

With the wait times taking four to eight weeks before being delivered, Ludwig says this is making him think ahead with placing orders for winter sports.

“It makes you think a little bit ahead and saying what will we need,” said Ludwig. “You put your order in a little bit ahead and hope it gets here by Nov. 1.”

Both Ludwig and Miller think this issue will be a waiting game to see when it ends.