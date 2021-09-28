Athletic equipment in short supply due to manufacturing shortages

With wait times for equipment going from weeks to now possibly months, athletic directors now plan for ordering sports equipment well in advance.
Clear Lake Athletic Director Dale Ludwig began having equipment ordering issues when fall sports was about to begin, particularly with football.
“It really is just certain things and it is just a sign of the times,” said Ludwig.
Clear Lake had enough equipment, like helmets and pads, for students before the season began. But when more students decided to join the team and additional equipment needed to be purchased, the problem became more apparent.
Ludwig explained when he asked his sales representative from Deckers for additional football helmets, they responded they were unable to get the equipment to him due to shortages from manufacturer. Ludwig said he asked for suggestions from the sales representative on who might have additional helmets or other possible solutions. Clear Lake was able to solve this problem by borrowing helmets from other schools, which will be returned after use, according to Ludwig.
“We’ve actually been really lucky in our situation,” said Ludwig.
Mason City Athletic Director Tracy Johnson said they were fortunate to not have the sports equipment issue affect them since they order equipment far in advance.
“I know talking to other athletic directors that it is not good,” said Johnson.
Although Mason City has not felt the effects of equipment issues, Johnson said that the problem was causing them to order supplies earlier. Johnson says suppliers have already given him hints that he needs to start thinking about the summer season.
“I do know from talking to manufacturers they are already concerned about baseball and softball season," said Johnson.
Central Springs Athletic Director Ethan Miller says ordering equipment is an issue for his district, but not as big of a problem as it has been for other schools. Miller added it was a group effort by athletic directors to help each other when they are unable to purchase equipment.
“I get emails from athletic directors asking for things like football helmets,” said Miller.
Central Springs has been able to get what they need and have been making full use of their stock equipment according to Miller. The only issues with equipment has been with ordering field paint, the labor to get a sound system installed in their weight room, and factoring wait times for certain items says Miller.
Ludwig says the current equipment shortages has caused a small price increase when he is placing orders for gear.
“Things are costing a little bit more than what they have in the past but some of that is national (supply) and some of that is supply in demand,” said Ludwig.
Miller said he has not yet seen any rising prices when ordering equipment, but he has started looking ahead. He added the ongoing communications with all of his coaches and looking as far as spring season has helped with the long waits for equipment orders.
“You look as far ahead as you can so you don’t short hand yourself,” said Miller
Miller says some of the equipment takes longer to get compared to others. Miller said that a football uniform might take longer than a track uniform due to the material and how long it takes to have a final product.
Mason City schools has been ordering equipment at least a year in advance but arrival time has differed depending on equipment, according to Johnson. He gave the example of ordering football helmets before the start of the year, which arrived 10 days after practices started.
“The big thing is when the rotation of when things are. If this was a big year that you had a big order, you had issues,” said Johnson.
Johnson said with ordering in advance was tricky since he had to try to find out where numbers might be and what might be needed. He added that all athletic directors would find a way to provide equipment, either through purchase or borrowing from fellow districts, in order to allow students to participate.
“I think the bottom line is that we want kids to participate and play,” said Johnson.
With the wait times taking four to eight weeks before being delivered, Ludwig says this is making him think ahead with placing orders for winter sports.
“It makes you think a little bit ahead and saying what will we need,” said Ludwig. “You put your order in a little bit ahead and hope it gets here by Nov. 1.”
Both Ludwig and Miller think this issue will be a waiting game to see when it ends.
“I don’t see it being a long issue. But with how things have been since 2020, there have been a lot of moving targets,” said Miller.
