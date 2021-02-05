 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen College fall semester Dean's List
0 comments

Allen College fall semester Dean's List

{{featured_button_text}}

Allen College has released its Dean's List for the fall semester. 

Bachelor’s and sssociate’s students named to the Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Allen College is Iowa’s second-largest college of nursing.

The following local students were honored: Kaylee Millard-Maulsby, of Clear Lake; Joslin Dillavou and Halle Hickman, both of Forest City; Dustin Schlawin, of Garner; Hannah Faklor, of Mason City; Tegan Cotter, of Northwood; Taylor Spitz and Ellen Witt, both of Osage; Alli Arndt, of Sheffield.

Education weblogo 2
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News