Allen College fall semester Dean's List

Allen College has released its Dean's List for the fall semester.
Bachelor’s and sssociate’s students named to the Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Allen College is Iowa’s second-largest college of nursing.
The following local students were honored: Kaylee Millard-Maulsby, of Clear Lake; Joslin Dillavou and Halle Hickman, both of Forest City; Dustin Schlawin, of Garner; Hannah Faklor, of Mason City; Tegan Cotter, of Northwood; Taylor Spitz and Ellen Witt, both of Osage; Alli Arndt, of Sheffield.