Additional wage increases approved for Mason City school employees

More Mason City school employees will see a raise in their wages thanks to the recent salary approvals by the Mason City Board of Education.

All non-bargained employees will see a 1.3 percent increase in their wages beginning July 1, 2021.

The following employees will see a wage increase: administrative assistants, building level administrative assistants, secretaries, behavioral interventionists, bus monitors, food service managers, IT staff, and other miscellaneous staff.

Like the wage approvals made during the special session on June 9, non-bargained employees will remain on the same longevity rate they were on as of June 30, 2021 throughout the contract year beginning July 1.

Director Katherine Koehler made the motion to approve the wage increases for non-bargain employees. Director Peterson Jean-Pierre seconded the motion and all who were present approved the action item.

Wages for building administrators, supervisors, district directors, and district administrators will not increase for this next contract year. Despite not receiving wage increases, their salaries were approved by the Mason City Board of Education for the next contract year.