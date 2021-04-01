Academic Decathlon works students' minds and hearts

Joining the Mason City High School Academic Decathlon team and writing her own speeches has given senior captain Jessica Orton a coping mechanism to deal with some deeply personal subjects.
Divorce. Depression. Rape.
The team of 11 students is the only one in Iowa from a medium-sized school to qualify for online national competition this year. It's the second trip to online nationals for Orton, who was part of the team that also qualified her freshman year.
She was recruited for the team by her science teacher, who told her: "You're smart. You could do this." He helped Orton write her first speech, about her parents' divorce.
Joining the team with just two months to prepare instead of the usual four before competition begins, Orton still managed to do well enough to help her team to state. There, she dominated, becoming the only MCHS freshman up to that point to qualify for online nationals, earning a bronze medal for speech and a first place score on the economics test.
"It's been really fun watching her grow," said Orton's coach, MCHS biology and anatomy teacher Allia Yarrow. Yarrow has coached the team the last three years and was assistant coach Orton's freshman year. She's an MCHS alum but never participated in Academic Decathlon as a student.
Academic Decathlon works like its athletic counterpart: The team has a half-hour each to take 50-question multiple choice tests on economics, science, social science, literature, music and art. The math test is 35 questions in the same time frame. Then, the students receive three topics and must choose one to write about for 30 minutes, focusing on your knowledge of and advocacy for the subject. The third event is focused on public speaking, where you give a prepared speech of 3 1/2 to 4 minutes, and also an impromptu 2 1/2-3-minute speech where you receive the topic beforehand with about 30 seconds to prepare. Finally, each competitor submits to a live interview.
Every team member participates within their grade point division and gets a score for each event. Scores are compiled by division. The top two scores in each division in each event comprise the team score.
The season consists of regional competition, followed by state and nationals, if teams qualify.
Whew.
"I was surprised to find I didn't loathe taking tests all day," Orton said.
"We are fueled by food and caffeine," said freshman teammate Nevaeh Bouska.
But there's also the social component to being part of the team. The team receives its "curriculum," what the US Academic Decathlon selects as its theme and topics of study in early fall. A lot of study is done independently, but the team also gathers for group study and practice test-taking. Competition can last two days, which gives the team members time to decompress with each other.
"We hang out together, go to restaurants, swim together in the hotel pool ... for the first three years, it was mostly the same group," Orton said.
And of course, academic decathlon looks good on a college application.
But for Orton, it was perhaps most importantly the ability write and speak as catharsis for the trauma she experienced. Her sophomore year, the emotions overcame the preparation and she suffered a panic attack on the way to deliver her speech.
This year, the topic for Orton's speech was a wrap-up of the previous three years on academic decathlon and how her speeches became a form of therapy for her after 10 years of trauma. She "hit it out of the park," according to coach Yarrow, winning a gold medal in the interview competition at state and a silver for her speech.
"For a long time I wasn't able to speak about my home life," Orton said. "But now I can say 'I'm still here," and I wasn't necessarily sure at times that I was going to be."
