Academic Decathlon works students' minds and hearts

Joining the Mason City High School Academic Decathlon team and writing her own speeches has given senior captain Jessica Orton a coping mechanism to deal with some deeply personal subjects.

Divorce. Depression. Rape.

The team of 11 students is the only one in Iowa from a medium-sized school to qualify for online national competition this year. It's the second trip to online nationals for Orton, who was part of the team that also qualified her freshman year.

She was recruited for the team by her science teacher, who told her: "You're smart. You could do this." He helped Orton write her first speech, about her parents' divorce.

Joining the team with just two months to prepare instead of the usual four before competition begins, Orton still managed to do well enough to help her team to state. There, she dominated, becoming the only MCHS freshman up to that point to qualify for online nationals, earning a bronze medal for speech and a first place score on the economics test.

"It's been really fun watching her grow," said Orton's coach, MCHS biology and anatomy teacher Allia Yarrow. Yarrow has coached the team the last three years and was assistant coach Orton's freshman year. She's an MCHS alum but never participated in Academic Decathlon as a student.