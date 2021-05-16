94th annual MCHS vocal spring concert is Tuesday

The Mason City High School Vocal Music Department will present its 94th Annual Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.

Due to COVID-19 this year the concert will be held in the Mason City Arena at Southbridge Mall. There is plenty of socially distanced seating available for all, face masks will be required. The concert is free.

The performance, featuring the talents of 200 students in numerous ensembles, will provide the first opportunity for an audience to hear MCHS Choirs since 2019. The event will feature seven different groups singing a wide variety of music from around the world, as well as two new world premiere works.

“We hope the the public will come out to the new Mason City Arena at Southbridge Mall to support these students who have been working so hard during the pandemic to keep the tradition of music education in Mason City alive and well,” says Joel Everist, director of Choral Activities. An awards ceremony for the choir students will follow the concert and is also open to the public.

