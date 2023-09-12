History came to thunderous life in East Park over the weekend as Civil War enthusiasts gathered to reenact the Battle of Chickamauga.

"It was a very successful weekend," said Allison Cannon, president of the Mason City Civil War Council. "This year was one of the highest reenactor turnouts we have seen in the past seven years."

More than 75 hobbyists and history buffs from several states set up rustic campsites from Friday through Sunday, not only performing but informing visitors about the history of America's Civil War, which divided the nation between North and South from 1861-1865.

The weekend's main attraction was reenactments of the September 1863 battle on Saturday and Sunday, but patrons could enjoy a whole afternoon in the park, visiting and learning with the reenactors. Vendors ranged from Juniors Root Beer, Nobudyz Business (kettle corn, candy, and fudge) to Janey Burik's fundraiser to aid less fortunate children have a Merry Christmas. The Camp Followers Band supplied an air of a Civil War camp, with period-correct music throughout the days.

Donald Hillman, originally from East Galesburg, Illinois, and now from near Davenport, has attended Civil War reenactments for 42 years. This year he earned a big promotion, portraying Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Hillman's bushy white beard makes his resemblance to Lee quite uncanny; his impressive pale gray uniform, adorned with gold epaulets and the stars of his rank, cut an impressive figure when completed with the saber and hat.

Although Lee wasn't actually present at Chickamauga, Hillman said he wanted to try something new. "Just to find some new vigor. After 42 years you've got to find new stuff to do to keep your interest."

Civil war reenactment is a rank-and-file affair, with members requiring significant safety training to handle the weaponry, albeit without live ammunition. A brigade of six cannon was deployed, including two replica 12-pound mountain howitzer cannons in their prime capable of firing a projectile 1,000 yards.

Divisions participating included the 32nd Iowa, 24th Iowa, and 2nd Nebraska made up the Union's infantry. The 2nd and 3rd Iowa Independent Light artillery from Mason City along with another artillery unit from Wisconsin served as the Union battery. For the Confederacy, the 8th Texas Dismounted Calvary and Artillery, the 9th Kentucky, and the 1st South Carolina served as infantry, supplemented by Scott’s Tennessee battery and Morton’s battery fielding artillery.

Deb Gage of Osage said that in studying for her portrayal of Dr. Mary Walker, the nation's first female Army surgeon and the only female Medal of Honor recipient, she became awestruck at the details of her fascinating life and service. She learned "she attended school briefly in Hopkinton, Iowa, before the war, at Bowen Collegiate Institute, later known as Lenox College.

"She wrote to President Lincoln, asking if she could be one of the trained surgeons to join the Army," said Gage. In 1863, she became the first female U.S. Army surgeon as a "contract acting assistant surgeon civilian" in Ohio, treating soldiers on the front lines during the bloodiest battles ever fought on American soil.

On April 10, 1864, Walker "was captured and was held as a prisoner of war for four months," said Gage. She was held as a spy and later released in a prisoner exchange. After the war, she went on to become a writer, lecturer, and an ardent campaigner in the cause of women's suffrage; stirring enough controversy to have her Medal of Honor rescinded in 1916. "She died six months before women got the right to vote," said Gage.

The Medal of Honor was restored to Walker posthumously in 1977, and more recently Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia was renamed Fort Walker, the first U.S. Army installation named after a woman. The fort was previously named for Gen. Ambrose Powell Hill Jr., a Confederate.

Gage's late husband, Don, was an artillery enthusiast and member of the Third Iowa Light Artillery. "Shouldn't everyone have a big cannon in their garage?" Gage joked. "When I was in school, the Civil War was not my favorite in any way, and we didn't know or learn a lot about it either."

"It's our history. Whether it's good or bad, whether we agree with it or not. It still tells us where we come from," said Hillman.

The Battle of Chickamauga was fought Sept. 18–20, 1863, at the northern tip of Georgia. The Union Army of the Cumberland's southerly offensive led to the clash with the Confederate Army of the Tennessee along Chickamauga Creek. Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg's relentless assaults on any gap in the enemy line successfully drove nearly one-third of the Union's forces from the field, forcing Union Gen. William Rosecrans to retreat from Georgia.

The three days of battle yielded the second-highest number of casualties in any engagement in the war, second only to the Battle of Gettysburg -- 18,454 Confederates were killed in action, compared with the Union's 16,170.

Confederate Lt. Gen. D.H. Hill wrote after the war that Chickamauga was a "barren victory" that "sealed the fate of the Confederacy. [The southern soldier] fought stoutly to the last, but, after Chickamauga, with the sullenness of despair and without the enthusiasm of hope."

The defeat led to the command of all the Western armies being consolidated under Maj. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, who then led the Union armies of the Tennessee, Cumberland and Potomac to break Bragg's hold on Tennessee, clearing the way for Sherman's invasion of the Deep South.

The battle plans as reenacted reflected the real-life pincer movements made during Bragg's assault on the outnumbered Union troops, but some creative license was taken as neither Lee nor Grant were present at the actual battle, and the order of battle was reversed in Sunday's reenactment to portray a Union victory, for a more immersive experience.

In the waging of the battle, the reenactors exposed those attending to the ugly realities of the War Between the States; the deafening roar of the cannons, the bark of the officers' orders, the chorus of intermittent gunfire followed by the screams of the dying.

One union infantryman was loading his rifle when his left leg seemed to fall out from under him. Managing to crawl from the line of fire to a tree, he was met there by Dr. Mary Walker, who would have found the soldier with a round shot in his leg requiring amputation.

As the battle waged on, slowly, one by one, more soldiers were jolted back and fell to the ground, some were wounded, but most were dead.

Lee surveyed the battle, moving with his advancing artillery line, all the while commanding the assaulting cavalry troops to hold their ground under heavy fire, garnering the loss of nearly two thirds of the division. "You're sacrificing my men!" shouted one lieutenant.