More than 1-in-10 students live in poverty in a majority of North Iowa school districts, according to data recently released from the Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau released a data-visualization tool late last month, outlining poverty trends for over 13,000 school districts across the nation. The tool, according to the Census Bureau website, provides statistics and helps answer questions about federal funds available to districts.

The data comes from the Census Bureau’s Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates report (SAIPE), which creates single-year poverty estimates for school districts.

The Globe Gazette looked at the SAIPE data of North Iowa school districts from 2016 to 2019.

Across that time period, Mason City, Clear Lake, Charles City, Hampton-Dumont, and Northwood-Kensett school districts each reported child-poverty numbers above 10%. Central Springs' numbers had climbed to over 10% in 2017, but dropped to 8.7% in 2019. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura never reached the 10% mark, peaking at 9.2% in 2018.

The Census Bureau data visualization tool provides the total number of students living in poverty, as it compares to a random sampling of the community's population which was surveyed about poverty indicators by the bureau.

Of the North Iowa school districts looked at in 2019, Mason City had a reported 559 children in poverty out of the 4,284 people surveyed, Clear Lake had 131 out of 1,288, Charles City had 317 out of 1,796, Central Springs had 74 out of 854, Northwood-Kensett had 65 out of 453, GHV had 81 out of 929, and Hampton-Dumont had 221 out of 1,138.

Jamie Heard, a social worker with the Mason City Community School District, said when identifying student poverty, she looks to whether all the needs of a child are being met.

“I just boil it down to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. The very basic is having those physiological needs met — so your food, shelter, and clothing,” said Heard. “[When] families and students are unable to provide for those basic needs on an ongoing basis, I feel like that is when they’re struggling with some poverty issues.”

Heard pointed to unemployment, affordable housing, and access to childcare as the biggest factors contributing towards child poverty. “When you’re struggling with getting a job and housing, all of that definitely impacts your ability to meet all of your needs,” said Heard.

One way school districts provide assistance to families in poverty is through the free- or reduced-price meal program. The program is open to all enrolled students, according to the Iowa Department of Education, with approval contingent on a family's income and household size.

But Heard said that after looking at data from the Iowa Department of Education about the eligibility for free- or reduced-price lunches in North Iowa school districts, she would estimate that 3% to 5% of the students in poverty aren't utilizing the resource.

Melissa Nelson, community service director at North Iowa Community Action Organization, which provides services such as early-childhood education, nutrition programs, and energy assistance outreach to families in need, said the factors she sees that contribute to child poverty are the rise in the cost of living and a parent's ability to earn a living wage.

"More recently, the inflation costs are taking a toll on many Americans, especially those already living in poverty and struggling to make ends meet," said Nelson. "When looking at what constitutes a living wage, it covers the cost for food shelter, and basic needs - it does not take into account child-care costs, student-loan costs, and things like internet costs."

Heard said she believes the trend in child poverty will see an increase in the years to come. “I would be shocked if it would decrease in the next few years, given the current status of our country.”

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

