The Gardeners of North Iowa are fundraising for a fountain project in East Park's duck pond.
According to Les Batton, the fountain will cost about $9,000 (including materials and labor) and have multiple spray patterns and programmable LED that will change based on the time of year.
The organization has said that donations can be made to Gardeners of North Iowa, care of Miles Duck, 4 3rd St. NW, Apt. 833, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
