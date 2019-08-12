The Clear Lake Area Chamber is partnering with Clear Lake Community Schools to raise money for the Kids & Families in Need Fund.
On Thursday during the weekly Thursday on Main event, they will host a dunk tank fundraiser featuring teachers and coaches from the Clear Lake school district. Money collected from the tank will go to the fund.
Scheduled to appear in the tank are Superintendent Doug Gee - 6 p.m., Principal Mike Lester - 6:30 p.m., high school counselor Amy Sunde - 7 p.m., teacher/coach Brady Myers - 7:30 p.m., teacher Laura Devine - 8 p.m., teacher/coach Sean Halverson - 8:30 p.m.
The groups are also accepting school supply donations. They are looking for clear sheet protectors, composition books (100 sheet wide-ruled), ear buds/earphones, wide-ruled notebooks, two-pocket folders, eight-watercolor paint, zipper pouches (for pens, etc.), expanding files, dry erase markers, Kleenex, 10-count washable markers, 1 1/2-inch and 2-inch binders, 24-count colored pencils, black fine point sharpies and larger-sized backpacks.
Supplies will be accepted at the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce office at 205 Main Ave. until Thursday. The school district will also have a booth on Thursdays on Main on Aug. 15 in front of the VFW, where you can to drop off supplies.
