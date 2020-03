Milo Dugan, of Clear Lake, and Michael Duncan, of Mason City have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Dugan is a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, and Rowe is a freshman in the Carlson School of Management.

