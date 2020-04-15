Due Friday: grant applications for Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

To help small businesses through the impact of COVID-19, the Cities of Clear Lake and Mason City, Cerro Gordo County, and the North Iowa Corridor EDC have launched the Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund for companies in Cerro Gordo County. Businesses who have experienced business disruption and revenue losses will be eligible for grants up to $5,000 to help ensure business continuity. This assistance will provide businesses with immediate, short-term cash flow that can be deployed for a variety of uses; including working capital, inventory, lease/mortgage payments, etc.