Due Friday: grant applications for Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund

To help small businesses through the impact of COVID-19, the Cities of Clear Lake and Mason City, Cerro Gordo County, and the North Iowa Corridor EDC have launched the Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund for companies in Cerro Gordo County. Businesses who have experienced business disruption and revenue losses will be eligible for grants up to $5,000 to help ensure business continuity. This assistance will provide businesses with immediate, short-term cash flow that can be deployed for a variety of uses; including working capital, inventory, lease/mortgage payments, etc. 

Apply here: http://www.northiowacorridor.com/RecoveryFund/.

Please contact the North Iowa Corridor with questions by emailing admin@northiowacorridor.com. Please provide your specific question and contact information in your email; the Corridor will respond as quickly as possible.

Pre-Applications are due this Friday, April 17. Businesses eligible for the Full Application will be notified and will have until April 24 to complete. 

Who is Eligible? 

  • Businesses with a physical location and employees within Cerro Gordo County (priority to those in operation at least 1 year)
  • Businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 virus
  • Priority given to locally owned independent businesses under 25 employees
  • Priority given to businesses/sectors ordered closed by state or federal government

Responsibilities of Grantees: 

  • Business Counseling with NIACC Pappajohn Center for financial and business continuity planning (initial consultation meeting, cash flow and financial management, marketing, and ongoing webinars/trainings, etc.)
  • Utilize funds to make reasonable best efforts to maintain employment and operations
