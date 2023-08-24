Lights on the AG-272 "agrodrone" blinked on as Arthur Erickson took the remote control. Its eight blades began spinning just before liftoff through the hot air Tuesday in Clear Lake.

Erickson, founder and CEO of Hylio, flew the drone up about 20 feet above a nearby patch of corn before returning it safely to the launch point. The agrodrone is part of a growing trend in the agriculture industry -- using unmanned drones to apply fertilizer or other chemicals to crops. This particular drone can cover 10 acres in about 10 minutes.

Erickson was in town to promote a partnership with Titan Pro Science. His Houston-based company will make its drones available for purchase.

"We sell these drones directly, and in certain areas, through dealers like Titan Pro (Science)," Erickson said. "The drones are designed for the end operator to be able to learn and use it all within a day."

He said with five or six hours of training, operators should have the basics down and then learn the nuances from there.

Hylio's agrodrones are powered electrically, and the largest model, the AG-272, can carry 18 gallons of liquid fertilizer and has a 40-foot spray radius.

They feature RTK-enabled GPS, a high definition video feed, radar and a precise flowmeter. Hylio, which earned its first customer in 2017, manufactures both the hardware and the software for the drones.

Erickson said the use of drones to treat crops is growing quickly.

"It's very common relatively speaking because it's a new industry, so you probably have something on the order of a 12,000 of these throughout the United States," he said.

Erickson believes the number of drones used for agriculture in the United States is roughly doubling every year. According to a report from the Markets and Markets website, the ag drone market is estimated at $4.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $17.9 billion by 2028.

When Erickson founded Hylio, he believed the drones would be used to treat spot sections of fields, but he found that not to be the case.

"I thought years ago that it would be a spot treatment, maybe like high value. But you can use it on hundreds of acres, thousands of acres," he said.

Drones can be used to treat crops even if fields are too wet for heavy machinery such as tractors or combines. The precise application also creates minimal drift, meaning fewer chemicals are needed.

Hylio's drones can be flown manually or programmed to fly autonomously.

More information about the four different drone models can be found at hy.io or by contacting Titan Pro Science directly. TPS will help with the training, servicing and support on the drones.